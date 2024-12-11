This is NJ’s favorite Christmas movie
Thanks, Newsweek, for pointing out that America is more divided than ever. Sure, there’s politics, but we’re not talking about that.
America cannot agree on what is the best Christmas movie or, for that matter, what a Christmas movie is.
Newsweek published a more shocking map than any red, blue American landscape on Election night. It shows a very misguided Kansas and an equally misguided Vermont, both choosing “Die Hard” as their favorite Christmas movie. (Even Bruce Willis said it’s not a Christmas movie.)
Before we tell you what New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie is, we should recognize just how divided this country truly is on the matter. 11 different movies are tearing the country apart at the holidays. Yet 23 states all agreed on one. The others, other than “Die Hard,” include “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “Christmas Vacation.”
At least we’re with the majority of the nation. New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie is one shared by 22 other states. “A Christmas Story” is our favorite Christmas movie.
Funny, too, with all Jersey’s gun restrictions, we’d pick a film about a young boy’s quest to get for Christmas an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle!
Maybe it’s the nostalgia, which could mean us Jersey people aren’t as cold and cynical as our reputations. Maybe it’s our dislike of political correctness with that singing scene in the Chinese restaurant at the end. Whatever the reason, “A Christmas Story” is New Jersey’s favorite holiday film.
