This is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas decoration

Yes, there’s another study. Yes, it includes a ranking. Yes, New Jersey is on the list.

This survey purports to rank each state by how much they like to decorate for Christmas, and what is the most popular individual decoration in that state.

I won’t make you wait for the Garden State’s numbers: we don’t decorate as much as other states, ranking #27 (since there wasn’t sufficient data from all states, only 38 were listed).

Our most popular individual Christmas decoration is Santa Claus, which ranked only 10th nationally. In fact, the Grinch was the most popular decoration in more states than Santa.

The methodology included both a survey of over 1,000 Americans as well as combing through the most popular Google searches about the holiday.

The state that goes all in for Christmas decorating is Ohio, while second place goes to our neighbors to the west in PA. New York, on the other hand is more Grinch-like, ranking 32nd in the country.

Other interesting facts gleaned from the survey:

More Americans start their Christmas decorating the weekend after Thanksgiving. The average amount spent on decorations is $70 and most people spend around three hours decorating.

