This is going to be hot in NJ this winter: Outdoor igloo dining

As New Jersey continues to see a renewed spike in reported cases of coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that along with tighter restrictions on indoor dining (a 10 p.m. curfew for indoor service), he has given the green light to outdoor igloos at restaurants.

Other states, including New York and Massachusetts, also have been adopting similar igloo seating — also known as pod, dome or "bubble" options.

In Philadelphia, there is greenhouse dining at Harper's Garden.

Below are New Jersey establishments with igloo seating as the temperatures drop while appetites for comfortable outdoor dining during the pandemic are heightened.