This is celebrated NJ chef David Burke’s newest Jersey project

Celebrity chef David Burke is tackling his latest project: taking control of the 116-year-old Bernard’s Inn.

Burke will be running the restaurant and the hotel’s 20 rooms in a partnership between David Burke Hospitality Management and Hampshire Destination Properties.

Burke already owns nine restaurants in New Jersey and 19 worldwide.

Bill Doyle's review 🍴

I’m going to go off on a little tangent here. For my wedding anniversary this year, my wife and I wanted to go somewhere nice, and since we had never been to one of Chef Burke’s restaurants, I booked a table at the Red Horse in Rumson.

I was very happy we did because the food and service were phenomenal. My appetizer, a mushroom-lobster risotto was maybe the best single dish I’ve ever eaten. Truly outstanding. So I can give you a first-hand review of his food: absolutely delicious.

Can Burke bring back Bernards Inn to its former glory?

Burke told Real Estate New Jersey that the Bernards Inn was once one of the top restaurants in the state but some of the style and energy of the place kind of faded.

“So we’re going to come in and rejuvenate. Fresh look, fresh feel, fresh energy, some music," he was quoted as saying.

Hampshire’s Alex Imperatore said that he believes the Inn has lost up to 70% of its business due to the pandemic, and he, and his company, are hoping Burke can bring it back to its former glory.

“He’s got this ‘wow’ effect, almost,” Imperatore was quoted as saying. “All of his art and his designs and his plates are just very unique and very different than the standard restaurant you go into.”

I wish Chef Burke and his partners nothing but success.

