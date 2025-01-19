This is a great bowling alley for family-fun in NJ

Winter means it's time to hit the lanes for a night of bowling. You can't do anything outside right now, it's far too cold.

So now is the time to enjoy some friendly games of bowling.

Laurel Lanes Bowling Alley in Maple Shade, New Jersey, is a local favorite and has been for years. It’s the kind of place where you can have a fun time with friends, and family, or join a league if you’re serious about your bowling. I'm sure most of us just want to have leisurely fun with friends, but if you're on the competitive side like me you can try a league.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The lanes are always in great shape, and the automatic scoring makes it easy for everyone, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. You don't need to understand how bowling scoring works. The lane will do it all for you.

What’s great about Laurel Lanes is that it’s not just about the bowling. There’s a cozy snack bar with all the classic treats like pizza, burgers, and fries. So if there's a long wait to be able to play you can hang out there beforehand.

If you’re into a bit of friendly competition, Laurel Lanes has regular leagues and tournaments, so you can challenge yourself or just enjoy some game-time with other bowling fans.

The staff here are always friendly and make sure everything runs smoothly, so you can just focus on having a good time.

Whether you’re heading there for a casual night out with friends or you're getting in some serious practice, Laurel Lanes makes it easy to enjoy a classic night of bowling. It’s definitely a spot that’s built on a laid-back vibe, which is why so many people keep coming back.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.