This is a bad name for a cannabis store in NJ, and the town is angry

I don’t blame the residents of Red Bank or the Planning Board for hating the name of a new cannabis store that is slated to come to the neighborhood.

According to an article on RedBankGreen.com, the business, which sought and won approval for the planning board to open up a marijuana dispensary in the town, was called “Red Bank Fire Company".

I mean it’s cute, but did they really think they were going to get away with naming it that?

No one really noticed the name of the business until a post appeared on TAPinto.net, which reported plans for the cannabis store to go to the planning board for approval. Imagine the confusion when people saw the headline, “Redbank Fire Company seeks cannabis retail license before planning board."

Redbank Municpal Offices (Photo: Google Maps) Redbank Municpal Offices (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Then, the furor began with volunteer firefighters calling the planning board to express their anger that their name and logo were being usurped; and they have a great point! This would be akin to owning a bar and calling it “Hospital Emergency Room” with a huge sign out front in big red letters.

As if the name weren’t bad enough, the illustration on that post actually included the logo of the REAL Redbank Fire Company.

And then, no one wanted to take credit for it. According to the redbankgreen.com piece, the dispensary’s lawyer said they never intended to use it, and claimed that it was actually already on the paperwork for the business when they purchased it from somebody else.

A weed "nug" (Photo: Avery Meeker, Unsplash) A weed "nug" (Photo: Avery Meeker, Unsplash) loading...

In fact, the business already has a new name. It’s set to be called the Frosted Nug.

For the uninitiated, "nug,” short for “nugget,” is the slang word for a smokable, self-contained piece of cannabis flower.

(Personally, I think that name is so bad that Redbank Fire Company sounds much better in comparison.)

All’s well that ends well now that the planning board was told immediately that the first thing the dispensary would do is change the name of the business. So, Frosted Nug it is.

Using the name of a local emergency service for a cannabis business was a bad enough idea, but then using its logo was insane. Somebody must’ve been smoking something when they came up with that idea.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?