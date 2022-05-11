This has got to be the most hideous mansion on the Jersey Shore (Opinion)

There’s such a thing as a celebration in spending. And it doesn’t really matter what you’re spending on, just as long as you’re spending. Whether it is dated balusters, mismatched architecture, unnecessary and gauche statuary or a hideous combination of all, every once in a while someone just wants to spend on a home just for the sake of spending.

There’s not much that makes sense in this Wildwood home. It is rambling, too much house for the smaller lot that it’s on, overpriced, under located, and just plain gaudy.

Located on 6000 Atlantic Ave. in Wildwood Crest, it’s listed as a beautiful custom home, and while it is custom, some of the choices are pretty dubious.

The home is over a block from the beach and six blocks from the boardwalk, so even though it brags ocean views and breezes, you really kind of have to squint to see the ocean.

They’ve somehow crammed eight bedrooms and six bathrooms into a pretty small property. Even though it boasts a Spanish tiled roof, it also has touches of Greek, Roman, and Doric architecture along with a ridiculous fountain in front just for the sake of it.

There’s a ton of glass, enough to make it a little too flashy for this quirky seashore area and this house would probably be more well-suited to a couple of acres and manicured grounds.

At one time, while overdone, yes, the kitchen was state of the art, but now it’s dated and just seems way too big for the whole house.

It’s just too much.

Each bedroom has a selection of custom artwork that just seems to be way too ... I don’t know, juvenile? Tedious darker Maplewood flooring clashes with stainless appliances. There’s just way too much going on here. And custom tray ceilings and plaster details are so much more well-suited to a sprawling Mediterranean villa than this seashore home. This looks like a mob home gone so wrong.

Is it quaint with its Jack and Jill bedrooms? Or modern with its soaring ceilings? It’s nice to have a master suite on its own top floor but it’s kind of a haul to get up there? No? And I truly don’t understand the TVs hanging pretty much on the ceilings.

They called this home a “must see” in the listing when it was actually offered for sale. And I do think it’s a must say but probably for other reasons than they believe. I’m just dying to get in there to see what they were thinking.

It’s not that I wouldn’t take this home if somebody gave it to me, but it would certainly need a complete and total redo to make it anything but an eyesore especially in a town where it completely does not fit in with any other architecture in town. So take a look at the listing. You won’t ever be tempted to buy it since the house has not been on the market since 2005.

How did a home go so wrong?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

