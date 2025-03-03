This gourmet bagel shop was just named the best in New Jersey
If you’re in New Jersey, you’re going to expect a top-notch bagel, we’re riddled with amazing shops to get one.
But have you been to the bagel restaurant that has been rated the best in New Jersey?
The site Tasting Table looked at Google reviews from across the country to determine the best spots to get a bagel in each state.
Where are the best bagels in New Jersey?
New Jerseyans ranked The Bagel Nook as the best place to get your breakfast fix, they’re known for having colorful bagels and their “bagel overloads.”
What is a bagel overload?
They’re colorful combinations of a crazy bagel, flavorful cream cheese, and various toppings.
The Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.
The Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake, cream cheese and strawberries in the middle.
The Sugar Cookie overload bagel: consists of sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie dye bagel.
Tasting Table said:
The shops scored 4 on Google, but the ingenuity and whimsical bagels at this spot give it a couple of extra points in our book.
With the varieties of bagels, cream cheese flavors, toppings, and fillings, you could probably go to Bagel Nook every day for a month and not have the same combination twice.
Although its menu leans on the sweet side (if you couldn't tell by the salted caramel chocolate chip or birthday cake cream cheese flavors), spice lovers will also fall in love with The Bagel Nook's sriracha honey and ghost pepper cream cheese on a black Russian (pumpernickel everything) bagel.
Bagel Nook has seven locations across the Garden State:
51 Village Center Drive,
Freehold, NJ 07728
301 N Harrison St.,
Princeton, NJ 08540
1093 Broad St,
Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
1100 NJ-35,
Ocean Township, NJ 07712
4345 US Hwy 9,
Freehold, NJ 07728
1071 NJ-34 a2,
Aberdeen Township, NJ 07747
1868 Rt 35,
Middletown, NJ 07748
