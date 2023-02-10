This downtown Somerville, NJ event is for all chocolate lovers

If there’s any month out of the year to pretend that chocolate calories don’t count, it’s February. With it being Valentine’s Day, chocolate is on everyone’s mind and you can’t escape it when you walk into any store.

That’s why it’s the perfect timing for this event.

Downtown Somerville is hosting a Chocolate Walk that you can complete throughout the month of February and all I need to know is where do I sign up?!

I went to Immaculata High School in Somerville and even back then the downtown area was THE hangout. It’s so much more attractive now.

There are new, more modern places to shop and eat but don’t count out the OG’s that have been there from the beginning.

There’s so much to do for not only adults but kids too. Have you ever been to YESTERcades on Division Street?

There are constant events being held in Downtown Somerville so this Chocolate Walk fits right in.

Here’s the concept…

Complete at least 5 stops from the list on the chocolate walk and make sure you take a picture of the receipts because that’s how you enter to win “a basket of Downtown Somerville Swag”.

All submissions must be in by Feb. 28 and can be sent to downtownsomervillealliance@gmail.com.

There are 16 places in Somerville you can stop at but there’s a specific item you must get from each.

Here’s the list:

Bliss Coffee Lounge (14 E Main St)

Item: Chocolate-covered strawberry latte

Item: Chocolate torte or chocolate lava cake

Fresh Tiki Bar (15c Division St)

Item: Chocolate-covered strawberries

Brunch by DeMartino (9 Davenport St)

Item: Death by chocolate pancakes

Item: Dark chocolate mushroom latte

Village Brewing Company (34 W Main St)

Item: Cookie skillet

Chocolate item of your choice

Chocolate item of your choice

Item: Chocolate martini and chocolate ganache cake

Item: Nutella-covered strawberries

Item: Buttercream rose chocolate cookies

Oink & Moo BBQ (63 West Main St)

Item: Coffee-rubbed ribs with a chocolate-glazed BBQ sauce

Item: Chocolate martini, hot chocolate with buffalo trace cream bourbon, and non-alcoholic caramel hot chocolate

Third Child Wellness Boutique (15b Division St)

Item: Hot cocoa-scented products

From the Hive Honey Shop (4 Division St)

Sweet and delicious products

Blue Sheep Bake Shop (9 Division St)

Chocolate item of your choice

Project Pub / Tapastre (1 W High St)

Item: Imperial stout brownie a la mode

I’m sold! This sounds like a great time. And with this warm weather going on, it’ll be a fun date night or hang out with some friends.

And if you're still hungry after all of that chocolate, a diner will hit the spot.

