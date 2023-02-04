This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey

There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee.

It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee.

It's comforting to know that this decision was made by some of the most respected people in the food and beverage industry, the fine folks at Food & Wine, and when they talk, we all listen.

According to these experts, you can get the best cup of coffee in all of New Jersey at a place called One Up One Down Coffee Roastery & Caffe on Cass Street in Trenton.

Customers rave about this fantastic place and can't stop complimenting the coffee there, and in New Jersey, there might not be any bigger compliment than that.

