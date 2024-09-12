This classic NJ food was voted one of the nation’s favorite fall dishes

Fall is my favorite season.

Crisp air, gorgeous foliage, bonfires, and scary movies - even better, the food.

Pumpkin pie comes to mind. Apple cider donuts. Maybe chili if it’s a particularly cool day.

Wealth of Geeks put out a poll to find out America's quintessential fall foods, celebrating the flavors that make the autumnal season truly special.

After surveying 3,000 foodies, 50 U.S. favorites were named, and one New Jersey staple made the list.

In Illinois, the classic pumpkin pie takes center stage, a sweet symbol of the state’s bountiful pumpkin harvest.

*Beyonce voice* “This ain’t Texas” but if it were, we’d be entering chili season, as that’s their favorite.

Meanwhile, our neighbors in New York, they love it when the scent of apple cider donuts fills the air.

(If you’re looking to enjoy some cider donuts in Jersey, I highly recommend Terhune Orchards)

As for what was considered a great fall food in the Garden State?

Coming in at number 26 on the list was Jersey’s own, pork roll:

Pork roll, also known as Taylor ham, is a New Jersey specialty that’s particularly popular in the fall.

Often served as part of a breakfast sandwich, pork roll is a salty, savory treat that pairs perfectly with cooler fall mornings.

The crispy edges and hearty flavor make it a satisfying meal as the temperatures begin to drop, and it’s a beloved comfort food for many New Jerseyans.

You can read the full list here.

Personally, I’m just glad they knew to call it “pork roll,” but whatever you call it, be sure to enjoy it this fall!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

