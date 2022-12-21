‘This Christmas Tree’ B Street Band singer releases song of the season with great family video

When it comes to Christmas trees there are two buckets, says Glenn Stuart.

"There's the one bucket, which is the Macy's or Gimbels Christmas tree, which is pristine and beautiful and everything is symmetrical — and then there's the train-wreck Christmas tree, which is all your family crap. And my tree is bucket number B. It's beautiful"

And that's pretty much the story of Stuart's new "This Christmas Tree," a single just in time for the season, which you can hear here with a great video, complete with his wife Grace and children Annie and Sean.

It starts with a Springsteenesque piano then rocks with the reality of what actually goes into the Christmas trees that belong to you and me if you so celebrate.

So how did "This Christmas Tree" come to be?

"Last year, I got a case of COVID at Christmas and I was home quarantined," says Stuart. "So it was just me and the two dogs and the Christmas tree and I racked my brains and I couldn't come up with a good Christmas song about two dogs."

Those feelings are reflected in these lyrics:

This Christmas tree is a legacy

To those we’ve lost, or those yet to be

A reminder of the constancy

of faith and love throughout the year

"This Christmas Tree" is available on iTunes.

