This amazing Atlantic City Seafood & Music Fest is worth the wait

People who know how much I love Atlantic City ask me what it is about the place that always draws me there year after year. Well, it’s a combination of its beautiful boardwalk, idyllic beach, the stunning resorts and of course all of the activities that AC has to offer.

I’m one of those people that considers Atlantic City the perfect family vacation every single summer, and one of the reasons is that there is so much to do.

I’m not a gambler. I never have been. And whenever I go to Atlantic City, I have a hard time fitting in all of the activities that are available to entertain me. It’s just fun. All year long.

Among the many reasons I will rush to my favorite city this summer is the Steel Pier Seafood and Music Festival. This year it’s happening on June 24-25 at Bader Field on North Albany Avenue.

The legendary Steel Pier always has something amazing going on for families and the Seafood and Music festival is no different. Arguably the best festival in all of New Jersey, this one has it all. And it’s not just about food.

Yes, of course, you’ll experience the finest in seafood including Maine lobster, Alaskan King crab as well as Jersey Fresh seafood — including clams and blue crabs and mussels.

But this festival also includes some of the best live music the Jersey shore has to offer. Phenomenal sounds from bands like The Sensational Soul Cruisers, the E St. Shuffle, the Best of the Eagles, Jimmy and the Parrots and more.

And for the kids? There’s so much going on! The kids will enjoy face painting and a special Kidzone while all adults can hang out at the beer garden with full-service bars.

And because I love to shop, I won’t miss picking up a trinket at one of the fabulous jewelry craft or art vendors that’ll be there.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the season in Atlantic City and, in fact, anywhere in New Jersey. If there’s one thing you absolutely must do this summer, it’s this!

For tickets, visit ACseafoodandmusicfest.com

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

