This 7-Eleven, unlike any you’ve ever seen, opened in Jackson, NJ

COVID-19 brought a new sense of appreciation for (as well as dependence on) the convenience store. And we were already a state that loved its convenience! When a lot of stores were closed, the convenience store was open.

And even when stores opened, many people opted for the quick trip to the convenience store over the prolonged supermarket experience believing that it would provide less exposure to illness.

In New Jersey, we have more than our fair share of state-of-the-art convenience stores. Between the QuickCheks and the Wawas that are marvels of the retail food world, we’ve got everything we need for a quick coffee or breakfast sandwich along the highways and byways of the Garden State. Or, so you would think.

Those sparkling stores are going to have something to compete with as this new 7-Eleven prototype comes to town. The first of its kind in the United States, the new 7-Eleven in Jackson opened last week.

Some of their new offerings include a beautiful new store with a fresh modern layout and a completely revamped food selection like baked-in-store croissants, danish, cookies, and pastries as well as fresh bean-to-cup coffee. And, of course, the store will feature touch screen ordering so that you can customize your made to order latte, cappuccino, or just plain coffee drink exactly the way you want it

And naturally, just like its competitors, it’s got a set of fuel pumps under a canopy to fill up. Yep. 7-Eleven with gas, for the first time ever.

All of this, topped off with 7 of them now, the smartphone app that is brand new to 7-Eleven that will allow you to order all of the zillions of things you love from 7-Eleven and have it delivered to your door.

Is 7-Eleven late to the party when it comes to this type of modern convenience store configuration? Maybe. But I like to think of them as just in time.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner