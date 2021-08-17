This $2 million mansion in the sky is for sale in Jersey City

Just a few short years ago you wouldn't think of Jersey City as THE hotspot in the real estate market in this state, but here we are.

The latest eye catching spectacular high rise and high price property on the market is a condo overlooking Manhattan, Hudson Point Marina, the Hudson River and The Statue of Liberty with views on three sides.

As JerseyDigs.com points out, it offers four bedrooms, three full baths and a full terrace with amazing views. All the rooms feature floor to ceiling windows to take it all in.

It's unit 1011 at Gull's Cove in downtown Jersey City.

The complex is only two blocks walk to the NY Waterway ferry, five blocks to the Grove Street PATH station and immediate access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

The 2,881 square footage is more than the average four-bedroom single home you'll find in most New Jersey suburbs. You don't have to worry about a lawn or any of those other annoying maintenance woes, plus you get a deeded parking space on site, but only for one car. Don't get greedy. You also get a washer and dryer and a two-zone heating and air conditioning system, of course.

With home prices going through the roof and people paying sums not dreamed of just a few years ago, the price of $2,095,000 doesn't seem that outrageous. You're paying for the proximity to, but not trapped in, Manhattan. Not to mention the view.

To make you feel a little better if it's out of your price range, there's only so much time you can spend looking out the window!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.