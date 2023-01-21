This 1-pound mozzarella stick in New Jersey will blow your mind

This is the mozzarella stick to end all mozzarella sticks, and no surprise, it's right here in New Jersey.

Mozzarella sticks are a staple when it comes to good bar food. I mean, it's fried cheese with warm marinara sauce, what's not to absolutely love?

The Jersey Shore is home to a bunch of great places to get mozzarella sticks; just the other night my wife and I got an order from Hooks in Seaside Heights that weren't half bad.

What Are Some Of The Best Places To Get Mozzarella Sticks Around The Jersey Shore?

You don't have to go far to find good Mozzarella Sticks around Ocean County.

The Crabs Claw Inn does a pretty nice fried mozzarella wedge, which is like a mozzarella stick, just shaped differently.

I've also heard good things about the mozzarella sticks from Atilio's of Toms River as well as Hangar 21 Tavern in Lakehurst.

However, all of these pale in comparison to the most insane mozzarella stick in all of New Jersey.

This May Be the Biggest, Gooiest Mozzarella Stick In The State Of New Jersey

If you consider yourself a mozzarella stick aficionado, then odds are you've heard of this place or seen their mozzarella stick before, either way, you'll want to buckle up.

This mozzarella stick weighs in at a mighty one pound of cheese, deep-fried and dressed up with some sprinkled cheese and seasoning.

Think you can handle it?

This one-pound stick of heaven can be found at The Brookdale in Bloomfield New Jersey and for only twenty bucks you can try and tackle it.

It's a fork-and-knife kind of app, whether or not you decide to have a friend help is totally up to you!

