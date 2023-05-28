Think your commute is bad? These NJ cities have it worse

Is there anything in the world worse than hitting traffic on your commute every day? I'm lucky that my drive to work is usually a breeze, but most people in NJ don't have that same luxury.

Stacker recently did a study on which New Jersey cities have the worst commutes. Think you know the answer already? Keep it in the back of your mind as I highlight which cities have it the worst.

5️⃣ Union City

43% of workers here have a commute that takes anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour. Our very own Union City man at New Jersey 101.5, Steve Trevelise, should be glad he doesn't have to deal with this commute anymore!

4️⃣ Bayonne

The average commute time for someone living in Bayonne is 34.8 minutes. You have to think North Jersey traffic is a problem for these commutes.

3️⃣ Linden

Shockingly, another North Jersey spot in the top 5. Linden's average commute is 34.9 minutes. So barely ahead of Bayonne, but where they struggle here is that 32% of residents have a 15-30 minute commute while only 21% of Bayonne residents have a 15-30 minute commute.

2️⃣ Summit

A whopping 26% of workers in Summit have a commute of over an hour. For context, the next closest to that on this list is Englewood which had roughly 19%.

1️⃣ Hoboken

A fitting city to take the top spot on this list. 59% of residents have a 30 minute - 1 hour commute. A hot spot for New York City workers (it's never easy getting into the city) has to be the main reason why these commutes are so long.

All North Jersey cities rounded out the top 5 on this list, and it's not surprising. Close proximity to New York City means plentiful job opportunities, but it comes with the price of brutal commutes.

