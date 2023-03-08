If you’ve always thought of yourself as a crooner like Frank Sinatra, you now have the opportunity to prove it in his hometown.

The city of Hoboken will host its annual My Way Sinatra Sing-off (formerly known as Sinatra Idol: apparently the folks who produce American Idol have lawyers who didn’t like the name Sinatra Idol.

The competition will be held on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Frank Sinatra Park on Sinatra Drive.

The sing off features people singing their favorite Sinatra song in their best Sinatra style before a panel of judges (and the public). The winner gets the title of Best Sinatra Style Singer.

There were 13 contestants last year, with some of them coming from as far away as California and Texas.

If interested in competing, contact gfallo@hobokennj.gov.

As you probably already know, Frank Sinatra was born in Hoboken, New Jersey on December 12, 1915. He grew up in Hoboken and began his singing career in local clubs and venues in the area. Sinatra began his career as a singer in the 1930s with the Harry James and Tommy Dorsey bands before embarking on a solo career in the 1940s.

Beyond his musical career, Sinatra was also a successful actor, starring in films such as "From Here to Eternity," for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and "The Manchurian Candidate."

Sinatra, known as Ol’ Blue Eyes and the Chairman of the Board, died in 1998 at age 82.

