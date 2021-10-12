Things really do come in 3’s: Lost keys, credit card, car spider

You know that things come in threes, right?

So over the weekend, I experienced the phenomenon of three once again. This time it was three things that I lost and then found. For the most part, it all turned out OK, well not for the spider.

My wife and I stopped at a restaurant on the way to visit friends outside of NJ and after the wait was way too long, killing my drive time, we left. As we left, I did not have the car keys with me.

After a 10-minute search, retracing our steps, we got lucky. Apparently, when grabbing my sweatshirt from the back seat, the keys, instead of finding their way into my pocket, ended up in my backpack. No, I still don't know how it happened. But we were on our way.

A little while later on the road, we had our second incident. The outline of a spider appeared on my windshield in the glow of the oncoming headlights. He was clearly eyeballing me, almost taunting me to turn on the wipers although he was just above the half-moon created by the wipers. Which is exactly what I did and then pulled over to make sure he was gone.

Soon after, he reappeared, this time in the path of the wipers. It was then I realized, he was on the inside. I took a swipe and he disappeared. After a stop for gas, the eight-legged critter reappeared on the passenger side windshield, like he was taunting us. Jodi kept an eye on him and handed me a napkin slightly wetting it first with the bottled water we brought, yes this is the perfect hack to make sure you get your prey. I took my shot and scored.

The road trip nightmare ended as quickly as it began. Although I'm not overly superstitious, I knew a third thing was coming our way.

The good news is we found the best Chinese restaurant in the northeast. The bad news is I left my credit card after paying. Realizing I didn't have the card after pulling over to get gas and another search in and around the vehicle, I figured I left it at the restaurant. So I called. Not only did I leave it there, but the owner offered to mail it back to me.

So, as of this moment, I have not canceled the card and am waiting for the mail to come which of course may restore some of my faith in humanity amidst the insanity currently gripping our country.

