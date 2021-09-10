In case you missed the gross collegiate display of gluttony and misguided culinary adventures, what some college kids in Georgia did this week made a lot of people sick. Sometime during the Georgia versus Clemson game, a college kid ate an entire large tub of mayonnaise.

Mayo is probably more popular in other parts of the country than it might be here in New Jersey. Some people here actually have a repulsion to the stuff. Most of us have grown to accept it on more things than just your standard tuna, chicken, or potato salad. During Wednesday's show, we asked people what they like to use mayonnaise on in Jersey that might surprise people. The number one answer that came in multiple times, and don’t shoot the messenger, is pork roll, egg and cheese!

Yes, several young guys called to say it is amazing on Jerseys classic breakfast sandwich. Other notable entries were mayonnaise on a chicken cheesesteak. The former owner of an Italian restaurant said he put it on all the time without people knowing and they loved it! In France and Belgium, they put it on fries and many here in Jersey agree! Who knew?

A firm rule for most subs/hoagie aficionados is, you never put mayo on an Italian sub/hoagie! Someone once brought me one that they made specially for me and wanted to see me enjoy it. As I dug in, I noticed it was slightly different but pretty darn good. It had mayo on it!! My instinct was to say oh what the hell is this and what are you trying to do to me?!

But I realized I really liked it. That day I went from the typical Jersey sub snob of, "never put mayo on an Italian hoagie", to "hey this ain't half bad."

I also enjoy it on a cheeseburger in what’s known as a California burger with lettuce tomato and onion. Someone suggested putting it on a hotdog. But the winner has to be enjoying it on a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich. Don’t knock it till you try it as the saying goes, so next time I order one or make one I’m all In.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious Jersey tomato flatbread This is the best time of year to make use of the abundance of jersey tomatoes while they last.