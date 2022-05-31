The year was 2015 and I was working as an overnight sports talk host in Philadelphia.

Driving me back and forth was Sam Doyle, who would go on to become my full-time producer at New Jersey 101.5.

What got us through the overnight was knowing that when it was over we could feast on the pork roll egg and cheese croissant that awaited us at Dunkin Donuts. Check out Joe V and Tommy Farrell trying it here.

It was an incredible blend of what we have come to love in New Jersey, placed not in a bagel or kaiser roll but in a buttery croissant. In the words of my former broadcast colleague, Hollis Thomas, "It is delicious."

Actually, it was delicious.

Now you would think, this sandwich could elevate Dunkin to the top of the fast-food chain in New Jersey, at least for breakfast, but as John Belushi would say if he were here today — "But NOOOOOO"...

For some reason known only to the powers that be at Dunkin, the sandwich molded after a Jersey staple has been discontinued.

This happens all the time at Dunkin and other places. They get us hooked on sandwiches with heavy promotion and coupon deals, then once they've got us, they take them away.

How could a pork roll egg and cheese croissant disappear, in of all places, New Jersey? If you want to cancel it elsewhere go ahead, but by all means leave it here.

But that's not what they do. Thank God for Jersey diners and delis which are still smart enough to make the sandwiches we love. This is why they will survive over the fast food places that continue to try to cut into their business.

Here are some of the other fast food sandwiches that we loved that are no longer here. This will definitely make you hungry.

Brian Fred Garvin Saul

Mc DLT... Loved them

Brian Fred Garvin Saul

This was McDonald's answer to the Whopper. It was served in a styrofoam, two container box where the top bun with the lettuce tomato an pickles we're on the one side, and the bottom bun had the burger and cheese. This was a product of the 80's

Adam Daniel

Wendy’s Super Bar was maybe the greatest thing ever!!!

Tom Evans

Gino’s. The Gino Giant burger!

Melinda Brown Inglesby

Roy Rogers... they had a warm apple dessert that was amazing- especially when topped with some of their vanilla soft-serve!

Art Szcykalski

Roy Rodgers Double-R-Bar Burger

Chris Baselice

Chi Chi’s, I loved the chimichangas

Michael O'Connell

YUMBO..Burger Kings hot ham and cheese

Kelly Tweedly

Meximelt - Taco Bell.....RIP

Tom Evans

Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell. I must have ate 200 of them. They have all the ingredients still there. Why stop making them???

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

