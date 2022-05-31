They canceled pork roll egg and cheese in NJ! The fast-food sandwiches we miss
The year was 2015 and I was working as an overnight sports talk host in Philadelphia.
Driving me back and forth was Sam Doyle, who would go on to become my full-time producer at New Jersey 101.5.
What got us through the overnight was knowing that when it was over we could feast on the pork roll egg and cheese croissant that awaited us at Dunkin Donuts. Check out Joe V and Tommy Farrell trying it here.
It was an incredible blend of what we have come to love in New Jersey, placed not in a bagel or kaiser roll but in a buttery croissant. In the words of my former broadcast colleague, Hollis Thomas, "It is delicious."
Actually, it was delicious.
Now you would think, this sandwich could elevate Dunkin to the top of the fast-food chain in New Jersey, at least for breakfast, but as John Belushi would say if he were here today — "But NOOOOOO"...
For some reason known only to the powers that be at Dunkin, the sandwich molded after a Jersey staple has been discontinued.
This happens all the time at Dunkin and other places. They get us hooked on sandwiches with heavy promotion and coupon deals, then once they've got us, they take them away.
How could a pork roll egg and cheese croissant disappear, in of all places, New Jersey? If you want to cancel it elsewhere go ahead, but by all means leave it here.
But that's not what they do. Thank God for Jersey diners and delis which are still smart enough to make the sandwiches we love. This is why they will survive over the fast food places that continue to try to cut into their business.
Here are some of the other fast food sandwiches that we loved that are no longer here. This will definitely make you hungry.
Brian Fred Garvin Saul
Mc DLT... Loved them
Brian Fred Garvin Saul
This was McDonald's answer to the Whopper. It was served in a styrofoam, two container box where the top bun with the lettuce tomato an pickles we're on the one side, and the bottom bun had the burger and cheese. This was a product of the 80's
Adam Daniel
Wendy’s Super Bar was maybe the greatest thing ever!!!
Tom Evans
Gino’s. The Gino Giant burger!
Melinda Brown Inglesby
Roy Rogers... they had a warm apple dessert that was amazing- especially when topped with some of their vanilla soft-serve!
Art Szcykalski
Roy Rodgers Double-R-Bar Burger
Chris Baselice
Chi Chi’s, I loved the chimichangas
Michael O'Connell
YUMBO..Burger Kings hot ham and cheese
Kelly Tweedly
Meximelt - Taco Bell.....RIP
Tom Evans
Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell. I must have ate 200 of them. They have all the ingredients still there. Why stop making them???
