These spectacular holiday lights in Freehold, NJ are a must-see

One of the best parts of the holiday season is seeing the festive decorations that people put up in their yards.

While people seem to enjoy the inflatables, I’m a sucker for a nice light display. For me, that’s the quickest way to get into the Christmas spirit.

One neighborhood in Freehold, New Jersey has gone above and beyond. If you happen to find yourself in the area around the holidays it’s worth the trip.

While I usually wait until Christmas Eve to check out the display off of Georgia Rd, I decided to drive through a little early this year because I just couldn’t wait to see what the residents put together.

The display has gained such popularity in the area that when I went through I was behind at least six cars (that I could see) and there were several cars behind me taking in the views.

I can’t stress this enough: the pictures can’t possibly do it justice, you have to see it for yourself, but here’s a taste of what you’ll see in the neighborhood.

Each house is decked out to the nines.

Take a look at that tree in the window!

These lights make it look like there are small fireworks going off in the middle trees.

To see the display for yourself, you’ll have to go to Brandon Blvd right off of Georgia Rd in Freehold, NJ, not too far from Route 9.

