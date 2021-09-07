These shows NJ loves are returning to Broadway

At first people were starved for entertainment when the pandemic struck the Garden State. Upcoming summer shows were canceled. Movie theaters closed down. Heck, everything closed down.

Here we are a year and a half later and while still not back to normal, we are getting there. Live theater is something that has certainly been hugely missed by many thousands of fans across the river here in New Jersey. Broadway returned with none other than Bruce Springsteen’s reprise of Springsteen on Broadway. It was a limited run that began at the end of June and turned the lights back on the Great White Way.

It ended its run Saturday night and here’s a look at the intimate crowd cheering at the final curtain call.

But never fear, fans. That was only the beginning. There’s plenty of Broadway already back. Like the new show Passover or the return of Waitress and Hadestown.

New shows on the way include The Music Man (attention Hugh Jackman fans), Skeleton Crew, Company, MJ the Musical (sorry, not ready for a show about Michael Jackson but to each their own), Trouble In Mind, Clyde’s, Caroline or Change, Chicken and Biscuits, Freestyle Love Supreme, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Lackawanna Blues, The Lehman Trilogy and Six.

The Broadway shows you are already love are coming back too! Check them out below.

Just keep in mind you’ll need proof of vaccination, photo ID and a mask even though you’re vaccinated.

