These NJ men’s basketball teams made it to March Madness 2023

It’s that time of year again. Football is over and everyone turns their focus to college basketball.

In previous years, New Jersey has represented fairly well in the March Madness tournament.

We’ve seen the Seton Hall men’s basketball team appear in the NCAA tournament 4 years in a row from 2016-2019 and then again in 2022.

Georgetown v Seton Hall Getty Images loading...

Rutgers Scarlet Knights haven’t appeared as much but made the cut in 2021 and 2022 and 2023 looked very hopeful.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Four Getty Images loading...

And remember the amazing 2022 Cinderella story of the Saint Peter’s Peacocks making it all the way to the Elite Eight?

NCAA St Peters Purdue Basketball AP loading...

It put New Jersey on the map for sure.

Sadly, out of all eight Division I men’s basketball teams in New Jersey, only two made it into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Welcome, Princeton Tigers and Fairleigh Dickson Knights.

Although the Tigers have made 25 appearances in the history of the NCAA Tournament, we haven’t seen their name on the bracket since 2017.

The #RevengeTour became official when the Tigers beat Yale in the Ivy League Tournament title game.

Now Princeton, the #15 seed, will take on the #2 seed Arizona Wildcats in the tournament's first round.

The game will take place in Sacramento, California on Thursday, March 16, at 1:10 p.m.

As for Fairleigh Dickinson, they’ve seen the NCAA tournament twice in the last 10 years both as the #16 seed, in 2016 and 2019.

The Knights are part of the First Four this year against Texas Southern taking place Wednesday, March 15 in Dayton, Ohio at 6:40 p.m.

The First Four is different from the First Round. There are 8 teams in the “First Four” that will determine the last 4 teams to officially make it into the tournament completing the 64-team bracket that will play the “First Round”.

As much as I will miss seeing my Seton Hall Pirates in the NCAA Tournament, I’m a Jersey girl. So I will be rooting for both teams!

