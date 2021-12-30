These NJ locations currently offer walk-in COVID rapid testing
Between the large families trying to escape this winter break and the rapid rise of the Omicron variant, a simple rapid test seems almost impossible to procure. A quick search of available appointments in urgent cares across the state will show you that if you need to get in quickly, you’re going to need to go to a place that doesn’t require appointments.
Yes, I know that there are lines a mile long of people waiting to get walk-in tests, but it doesn’t hurt to have a list of a few places in your area with first-come, first-serve availability.
Whether you need a test for pre-travel or want to be safe seeing family, there are rapid test spots available, you may just have to drive a little further to get to them. Information is changing very fast, so you may want to call ahead.
Hillsborough: Emergency Services Training Academy, 402 Roycefield Road, Hillsborough: Walk-ins are welcome, but insurance is required. Results will be reported in about 24 hours.
Newark: There are a ton of places in Newark where you can be tested without an appointment. While the lines may be long, they are open throughout the week. Some of these include Ann Street School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Branch Brook Park Skating Rink offers walk-up and drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Mary Eliza Mahoney Health Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday. And Willing Heart Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday.
Union: Union County has two free test sites at Kean University on Mondays and Thursdays, and at Gerald B. Green Plaza on Wednesdays. You can check out local resources for times.
Middletown: Immediate Care is offering COVID testing from 3-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the Middletown Train Station. Tests are first come first serve and can be covered by insurance.
Garfield: MyDoc urgent care offers no appointment testing. Please come inside to the front desk to register first. To make it easier, download, print, and bring a completed intake form with you to the front desk. All registrations must be done in person.
Randolph: Urgi-Med Urgent care offers the Abbott ID NOW Rapid COVID-19 test, which of course is ideal for travelers and people needing medical clearance. There is no appointment necessary and you can just walk in
Mountain Lakes: AdvanvED Urgent Care has testing available for patients only who are feeling symptoms or have been exposed. No prescription or appointment needed.
Vineland: Riverside Urgent Care is providing testing at two different locations. Walk-ins welcome and no appointment is needed. Both Rapid and traditional testing are available. Find them at 301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ – (856) 692-0502 and at 3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ – (856) 293-6974 Open 8:00 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.- 7 days a week.
Please call or check online before heading out as capacity could fill and times may change. Some locations are only open to local residents or workers.
Bergen County
Hackensack High School, 135 1st Street, Hackensack
11 am - 6 pm, Mondays
Hackensack Middle School, 360 Union St, Hackensack
11 am - 6 pm, Wednesdays
Jackson Ave School, 421 Jackson Ave, Hackensack
11 am - 6 pm , Fridays
C-Town, 154 State St, Hackensack
11 am - 6 pm, Tuesdays and Saturdays
Hackensack Civic Center, 65 Central Ave, Hackensack
10 am - 2 pm, Thursday, December 30th
Burlington County
Willingboro Town Center, 4390 Rt. 130 North, Willingboro
8 am to 3 pm, Mondays
10 am to 6 pm, Tuesdays
10 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays
10 am to 6 pm, Thursdays
Open to all those who live, work, or go to school in Burlington County
Walk ups are welcome; appointments are encouraged: https://burlingtoncountytesting.org
Camden County
Bellmawr Regional Health Center -- 35 East Browning Road, Bellmawr
8:30 AM to 4 PM, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
Call (856) 931-2700 for more information.
Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.
These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.
Camden County Health Hub -- Camden County College, 200 College Drive, Blackwood
(Starting January 3, 2022)
8 AM to 12 PM, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.
These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.
Cooper University Health Care -- MLK Blvd near Broadway, Camden
(Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 2022)
9:15 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Thursdays
8am to 12 pm, Fridays and Sundays
Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.
These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.
(After January 3, 2022 - Testing site entrance on Broadway and Stevens Street)
9:15 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays
8am to 12 pm, Saturdays and Sundays
Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.
These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.
Cherry Hill Specialty Care -- 2339 Route 70, Cherry Hill
(Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 2022)
9:15 am to 3 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
8am to 12 pm, Sundays
Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.
These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.
(Starting January 3, 2022)
8 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
8am to 12 pm, Saturdays and Sundays
Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.
These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.
Cumberland County
Complete Care - 1200 N High St, Millville
8 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays
Vineland Health Department - 103 S 6th St, Vineland
9 am to 12 pm, Mondays
9 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 7:30 pm, Thursdays
625 N 7th St, Millville
7am-7pm, Mondays - Fridays
9am-5pm Saturdays and Sundays
Holiday schedule: Closes at 5pm on 12/24 & 12/31; Closed 12/25 & 1/1
1100 Coombs Rd. Millville
7am-4:30pm, Mondays - Fridays
Holiday schedule: Closed 12/24, 12/25, 12/31 & 1/1
Essex County
Kmart, 235 Prospect Avenue, West Orange
9 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Saturday
Essex County College, 177 West Market Street, Newark
9 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Saturday
Sears Building, 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston
9 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Saturday
Back of Town Hall (Enter on Franklin St), 1 Municipal Plaza, Bloomfield
9 am - 6 pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
10 am - 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday
Register online at testnj.online
Mary Eliza Mahoney Health Center, 394 University Ave, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Newark Community Health Center, 741 Broadway, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Newark Community Health Center, 101 Ludlow Street, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Newark Community Health Center, 155 Jefferson St, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Newark Community Health Center, 92 Ferry Street, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Branch Brook Park, 7th Ave & Clifton Ave, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays
9 am to 6 pm, Fridays
The Waterfront, 2 Grafton Ave, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Saturdays
Lincoln Park, Broad Street/Lincoln Park, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays
9 am to 6 pm, Fridays
Newark Residents Only
Ann Street School, 30 Ann St, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays
Newark Residents Only
Willing Heart Community Center, 555 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark
9 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays; 10 am to 3 pm, Saturdays
Newark Residents Only
St. James Health, 228 Lafayette St, Newark
8 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Appointments Only
St. James Medical, 332 S 8th St, Newark
8 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Newark Schools Stadium, 541 Roseville Ave, Newark
8 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Salerno Medical Associates, 346 Roseville Ave, Newark
8 am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays,
University Hospital, 150 Bergen St, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, 201 Lyons Ave, Newark
9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Gloucester County
1200 North Delsea Drive, Clayton
11 am - 7 pm, Tuesday, December 28th
7 am - 3 pm, Wednesday, December 29th
7 am - 3 pm, Thursdays, December 30th
Hudson County
645 Kearny Ave, Kearny
9 am - 3 pm, December 27th
973-587-6700
Jersey City Public Safety Headquarters, 465 Marin Blvd., Jersey City
7 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
The West Side Partners, 754 West Side Ave, Jersey City
9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
The New Journal Square SID, 10 Journal Square Plz., Jersey City
9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Central Avenue Special Improvement District, 232 Central Ave., Jersey City
9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Downtown Special Improvement District, 332 Barrow St, Jersey City
9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
South Hudson Civic Association, 546 West Side Ave., Jersey City
1 to 8 pm, Mondays through Fridays
1 to 8 pm, Sundays
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Ahern Veteran's Stadium, 198 W 25 Street & Park Avenue, Bayonne
9 am - 5 pm, December 26th-30th and January 2nd-8th
Bayonne residents
McGinley Square Plaza - Mercer Street and Bergen Ave., Jersey City
9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Bethune Center, 140 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Jersey City
10 am to 4pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays
12 pm to 6 pm, Wednesdays
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Astor Community Garden and Neighborhood Association, 103 Astor Place, Jersey City
11 - 3pm, Saturdays
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Hudson Medical Plaza, Hudson Mall, 701, Rt. 440, Jersey City
2 pm to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Testing is available for Jersey City residents
Riverside Medical Group, 609 Washington Street, Hoboken
9 am - 3 pm, Mondays
3 pm - 7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays
9 am - 12 pm, Fridays
Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees
Hoboken Medicine Men Pharmacy Compounding, 601 Jackson St, Hoboken
9 am - 3 pm, Mondays
9 am - 2 pm, Tuesdays
Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees
Route 440 (Near Dunkin' Donuts), 725 Route 440, Jersey City
9 am - 5 pm, Mondays through Sundays
Jersey City Residents or Business Employees
James J. Bradock Park Site, James J. Braddock Park, North Bergen
12 pm to 8 pm, Sundays Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
Riverside Medical Group, 714 10th Street, Secaucus
9 am - 5 pm, Mondays to Fridays
Union City Testing Site, 36th St, Union City
9 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Fridays
9 am to 2 pm, Saturdays
Testing is available for local residents
Bayonne Community Museum, 229 Broadway, Bayonne
1pm to 7 pm, Thursdays
9am to 3pm, Sundays
Prompt MD, 601 Jackson Street, Hoboken
8 am - 3 pm, Wednesdays
8 am - 1pm, Thursdays,
Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees
Bespoke Health, Multi-Service Gymansium, 124 Grand Street, Hoboken
8:30 am - 5:30 pm, Tuesdays, Thursdays
12 pm - 8 pm, Wednesdays
9 am - 1 pm, Sundays
Hoboken residents, Hoboken business employees, Hoboken students
Jackson Street Site, Monroe Gardens, 221 Jackson St., Hoboken
1 pm - 7 pm, Thursdays
Hoboken residents or business employees
Garden State Infusions LLC, 645 Kearny Ave., Kearny
9 am - 3 pm, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
11 am - 6 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Kearny residents
AFC Urgent Care, 276 Passaic Ave., Kearny
8 am - 7 pm, Sundays - Saturdays
Kearny residents
Premier Care Associates, 512 Kearny Ave., Kearny
9 am - 6 pm, Sundays - Saturdays
Kearny residents
Hunterdon County
Hunterdon Medical Group, Route 31/Walter Foran Blvd
1 to 5 pm, Mondays and Thursdays
Anyone who lives or works in Hunterdon County
Mercer County
Cure Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave, Trenton
10 - 4 pm, December 27th
12 pm - 6 pm, December 28th
10 am - 4 pm, December 29th
10 - 4 pm , December 30th
Middlesex County
1 Ericsson Drive, Piscataway
Wednesdays
Appointments required. Make an appointment online or by calling 732-745-3100
Saliva test. Please do NOT eat, drink, smoke, vape or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to testing.
Monmouth County
49 W Main Street, Freehold Fire House, Freehold
1 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday, December 22nd
Ocean County
Ocean County College, 1 College Drive, Toms River
10 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays
10 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays
10 am to 3 pm, Thursdays
Schedule an appointment online or call 732-341-9700
Passaic County
Old Macy's Preakness Shopping Center, 1210 Hamburg, Turnpike, Wayne
1 pm - 7 pm, December 27th
1 pm - 7 pm, December 28th
7 am - 3 pm, December 29th
1 pm - 7 pm, December 30th
Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Ave, Wanaque
10 am - 4 pm, December 29th and 30th
Paterson Division of Health, 176 Broadway, Paterson
10 am - 3 pm, Monday - Wednesday, December 27th - 29th
Paterson residents
C-Town, Madison Ave, Paterson
5 pm to 9 pm, Monday, December 27th
Paterson residents
Madison Ave. Firehouse, Madison Ave., Paterson
5 pm to 9 pm, Tuesday, December 28th
Paterson residents
C- Town, 20th Ave, Paterson
5 pm to 9 pm, Wednesday, December 29md
Paterson residents
Medrite, 154 Main Ave., Passaic
10 am to 3 pm, Wednesdays
Passaic Residents
Salem County
Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 110 5th Street, Salem
11 am - 1 pm, Mondays
Somerset County
Training Academy, 402 Roycefield Rd, Hillsborough
8 am - 4 pm, December 28th
8 am - 4 pm, December 30th
Union County
JTG Center, 330 Helen St, Linden
8 am - 6 pm, December 28th - 30th
Kean University (Downs Hall), 1000 Morris Ave, Union
7 am - 12 pm, Mondays
7 am - 12 pm and 4 pm - 8 pm, Thursdays
Gerry B. Green Building, 200 West Second St, Plainfield
11 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays
