These NJ locations currently offer walk-in COVID rapid testing

Between the large families trying to escape this winter break and the rapid rise of the Omicron variant, a simple rapid test seems almost impossible to procure. A quick search of available appointments in urgent cares across the state will show you that if you need to get in quickly, you’re going to need to go to a place that doesn’t require appointments.

Yes, I know that there are lines a mile long of people waiting to get walk-in tests, but it doesn’t hurt to have a list of a few places in your area with first-come, first-serve availability.

Whether you need a test for pre-travel or want to be safe seeing family, there are rapid test spots available, you may just have to drive a little further to get to them. Information is changing very fast, so you may want to call ahead.

Hillsborough: Emergency Services Training Academy, 402 Roycefield Road, Hillsborough: Walk-ins are welcome, but insurance is required. Results will be reported in about 24 hours.

Downtown Newark (Google Maps)

Newark: There are a ton of places in Newark where you can be tested without an appointment. While the lines may be long, they are open throughout the week. Some of these include Ann Street School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Branch Brook Park Skating Rink offers walk-up and drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Mary Eliza Mahoney Health Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday. And Willing Heart Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

Union: Union County has two free test sites at Kean University on Mondays and Thursdays, and at Gerald B. Green Plaza on Wednesdays. You can check out local resources for times.

AP

Middletown: Immediate Care is offering COVID testing from 3-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the Middletown Train Station. Tests are first come first serve and can be covered by insurance.

Garfield: MyDoc urgent care offers no appointment testing. Please come inside to the front desk to register first. To make it easier, download, print, and bring a completed intake form with you to the front desk. All registrations must be done in person.

bodnarchuk

Randolph: Urgi-Med Urgent care offers the Abbott ID NOW Rapid COVID-19 test, which of course is ideal for travelers and people needing medical clearance. There is no appointment necessary and you can just walk in

Mountain Lakes: AdvanvED Urgent Care has testing available for patients only who are feeling symptoms or have been exposed. No prescription or appointment needed.

Vineland: Riverside Urgent Care is providing testing at two different locations. Walk-ins welcome and no appointment is needed. Both Rapid and traditional testing are available. Find them at 301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ – (856) 692-0502 and at 3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ – (856) 293-6974 Open 8:00 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.- 7 days a week.

More free public testing sites

Please call or check online before heading out as capacity could fill and times may change. Some locations are only open to local residents or workers.

Bergen County

Hackensack High School, 135 1st Street, Hackensack

11 am - 6 pm, Mondays

Hackensack Middle School, 360 Union St, Hackensack

11 am - 6 pm, Wednesdays

Jackson Ave School, 421 Jackson Ave, Hackensack

11 am - 6 pm , Fridays

C-Town, 154 State St, Hackensack

11 am - 6 pm, Tuesdays and Saturdays

Hackensack Civic Center, 65 Central Ave, Hackensack

10 am - 2 pm, Thursday, December 30th

Burlington County

Willingboro Town Center, 4390 Rt. 130 North, Willingboro

8 am to 3 pm, Mondays

10 am to 6 pm, Tuesdays

10 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays

10 am to 6 pm, Thursdays

Open to all those who live, work, or go to school in Burlington County

Walk ups are welcome; appointments are encouraged: https://burlingtoncountytesting.org

Camden County

Bellmawr Regional Health Center -- 35 East Browning Road, Bellmawr

8:30 AM to 4 PM, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Call (856) 931-2700 for more information.

Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.

These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.

Camden County Health Hub -- Camden County College, 200 College Drive, Blackwood

(Starting January 3, 2022)

8 AM to 12 PM, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.

These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.

Cooper University Health Care -- MLK Blvd near Broadway, Camden

(Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 2022)

9:15 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Thursdays

8am to 12 pm, Fridays and Sundays

Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.

These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.

(After January 3, 2022 - Testing site entrance on Broadway and Stevens Street)

9:15 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays

8am to 12 pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.

These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.

Cherry Hill Specialty Care -- 2339 Route 70, Cherry Hill

(Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 2022)

9:15 am to 3 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

8am to 12 pm, Sundays

Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.

These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.

(Starting January 3, 2022)

8 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

8am to 12 pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Individuals will be provided with a saliva PCR test kit. Results are typically available within 12-24 hours.

These test kits can be used on site or taken home and returned to the site at designated drop boxes. Saliva tests must be returned within 24 hours of use.

Cumberland County

Complete Care - 1200 N High St, Millville

8 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Vineland Health Department - 103 S 6th St, Vineland

9 am to 12 pm, Mondays

9 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 7:30 pm, Thursdays

625 N 7th St, Millville

7am-7pm, Mondays - Fridays

9am-5pm Saturdays and Sundays

Holiday schedule: Closes at 5pm on 12/24 & 12/31; Closed 12/25 & 1/1

1100 Coombs Rd. Millville

7am-4:30pm, Mondays - Fridays

Holiday schedule: Closed 12/24, 12/25, 12/31 & 1/1

At-Home Testing

Essex County

Kmart, 235 Prospect Avenue, West Orange

9 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Saturday

Essex County College, 177 West Market Street, Newark

9 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Saturday

Sears Building, 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston

9 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Saturday

Back of Town Hall (Enter on Franklin St), 1 Municipal Plaza, Bloomfield

9 am - 6 pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

10 am - 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday

Register online at testnj.online

Mary Eliza Mahoney Health Center, 394 University Ave, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Newark Community Health Center, 741 Broadway, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Newark Community Health Center, 101 Ludlow Street, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Newark Community Health Center, 155 Jefferson St, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Newark Community Health Center, 92 Ferry Street, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Branch Brook Park, 7th Ave & Clifton Ave, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays

9 am to 6 pm, Fridays

The Waterfront, 2 Grafton Ave, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Saturdays

Lincoln Park, Broad Street/Lincoln Park, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays

9 am to 6 pm, Fridays

Newark Residents Only

Ann Street School, 30 Ann St, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays

Newark Residents Only

Willing Heart Community Center, 555 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark

9 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays; 10 am to 3 pm, Saturdays

Newark Residents Only

St. James Health, 228 Lafayette St, Newark

8 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Appointments Only

St. James Medical, 332 S 8th St, Newark

8 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Newark Schools Stadium, 541 Roseville Ave, Newark

8 am to 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Salerno Medical Associates, 346 Roseville Ave, Newark

8 am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays,

University Hospital, 150 Bergen St, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, 201 Lyons Ave, Newark

9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Gloucester County

1200 North Delsea Drive, Clayton

11 am - 7 pm, Tuesday, December 28th

7 am - 3 pm, Wednesday, December 29th

7 am - 3 pm, Thursdays, December 30th

Hudson County

645 Kearny Ave, Kearny

9 am - 3 pm, December 27th

973-587-6700

Jersey City Public Safety Headquarters, 465 Marin Blvd., Jersey City

7 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

The West Side Partners, 754 West Side Ave, Jersey City

9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

The New Journal Square SID, 10 Journal Square Plz., Jersey City

9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Central Avenue Special Improvement District, 232 Central Ave., Jersey City

9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Downtown Special Improvement District, 332 Barrow St, Jersey City

9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

South Hudson Civic Association, 546 West Side Ave., Jersey City

1 to 8 pm, Mondays through Fridays

1 to 8 pm, Sundays

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Ahern Veteran's Stadium, 198 W 25 Street & Park Avenue, Bayonne

9 am - 5 pm, December 26th-30th and January 2nd-8th

Bayonne residents

McGinley Square Plaza - Mercer Street and Bergen Ave., Jersey City

9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Bethune Center, 140 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Jersey City

10 am to 4pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays

12 pm to 6 pm, Wednesdays

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Astor Community Garden and Neighborhood Association, 103 Astor Place, Jersey City

11 - 3pm, Saturdays

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Hudson Medical Plaza, Hudson Mall, 701, Rt. 440, Jersey City

2 pm to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Testing is available for Jersey City residents

Riverside Medical Group, 609 Washington Street, Hoboken

9 am - 3 pm, Mondays

3 pm - 7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays

9 am - 12 pm, Fridays

Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees

Hoboken Medicine Men Pharmacy Compounding, 601 Jackson St, Hoboken

9 am - 3 pm, Mondays

9 am - 2 pm, Tuesdays

Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees

Route 440 (Near Dunkin' Donuts), 725 Route 440, Jersey City

9 am - 5 pm, Mondays through Sundays

Jersey City Residents or Business Employees

James J. Bradock Park Site, James J. Braddock Park, North Bergen

12 pm to 8 pm, Sundays Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

Riverside Medical Group, 714 10th Street, Secaucus

9 am - 5 pm, Mondays to Fridays

Union City Testing Site, 36th St, Union City

9 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Fridays

9 am to 2 pm, Saturdays

Testing is available for local residents

Bayonne Community Museum, 229 Broadway, Bayonne

1pm to 7 pm, Thursdays

9am to 3pm, Sundays

Prompt MD, 601 Jackson Street, Hoboken

8 am - 3 pm, Wednesdays

8 am - 1pm, Thursdays,

Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees

Bespoke Health, Multi-Service Gymansium, 124 Grand Street, Hoboken

8:30 am - 5:30 pm, Tuesdays, Thursdays

12 pm - 8 pm, Wednesdays

9 am - 1 pm, Sundays

Hoboken residents, Hoboken business employees, Hoboken students

Jackson Street Site, Monroe Gardens, 221 Jackson St., Hoboken

1 pm - 7 pm, Thursdays

Hoboken residents or business employees

Garden State Infusions LLC, 645 Kearny Ave., Kearny

9 am - 3 pm, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

11 am - 6 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Kearny residents

AFC Urgent Care, 276 Passaic Ave., Kearny

8 am - 7 pm, Sundays - Saturdays

Kearny residents

Premier Care Associates, 512 Kearny Ave., Kearny

9 am - 6 pm, Sundays - Saturdays

Kearny residents

Hunterdon County

Hunterdon Medical Group, Route 31/Walter Foran Blvd

1 to 5 pm, Mondays and Thursdays

Anyone who lives or works in Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Cure Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave, Trenton

10 - 4 pm, December 27th

12 pm - 6 pm, December 28th

10 am - 4 pm, December 29th

10 - 4 pm , December 30th

At-Home Testing

Middlesex County

1 Ericsson Drive, Piscataway

Wednesdays

Appointments required. Make an appointment online or by calling 732-745-3100

Saliva test. Please do NOT eat, drink, smoke, vape or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to testing.

Monmouth County

49 W Main Street, Freehold Fire House, Freehold

1 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday, December 22nd

Ocean County

Ocean County College, 1 College Drive, Toms River

10 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays

10 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays

10 am to 3 pm, Thursdays

Schedule an appointment online or call 732-341-9700

Passaic County

Old Macy's Preakness Shopping Center, 1210 Hamburg, Turnpike, Wayne

1 pm - 7 pm, December 27th

1 pm - 7 pm, December 28th

7 am - 3 pm, December 29th

1 pm - 7 pm, December 30th

Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Ave, Wanaque

10 am - 4 pm, December 29th and 30th

Paterson Division of Health, 176 Broadway, Paterson

10 am - 3 pm, Monday - Wednesday, December 27th - 29th

Paterson residents

C-Town, Madison Ave, Paterson

5 pm to 9 pm, Monday, December 27th

Paterson residents

Madison Ave. Firehouse, Madison Ave., Paterson

5 pm to 9 pm, Tuesday, December 28th

Paterson residents

C- Town, 20th Ave, Paterson

5 pm to 9 pm, Wednesday, December 29md

Paterson residents

Medrite, 154 Main Ave., Passaic

10 am to 3 pm, Wednesdays

Passaic Residents

Salem County

Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 110 5th Street, Salem

11 am - 1 pm, Mondays

Somerset County

Training Academy, 402 Roycefield Rd, Hillsborough

8 am - 4 pm, December 28th

8 am - 4 pm, December 30th

Union County

JTG Center, 330 Helen St, Linden

8 am - 6 pm, December 28th - 30th

Kean University (Downs Hall), 1000 Morris Ave, Union

7 am - 12 pm, Mondays

7 am - 12 pm and 4 pm - 8 pm, Thursdays

Gerry B. Green Building, 200 West Second St, Plainfield

11 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: