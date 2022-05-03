If you could bring back one Monopoly token, what would it be? That's the question Hasbro gaming is asking of the fans of the game patterned after the streets of Atlantic City. Fans will get to vote on the return of a classic token which could be either the Thimble, Wheelbarrow, Iron, Boot, Horse & Rider or Money Bag.

"We know that fans across the globe have been missing the tokens of their childhood, and now is the chance to take a trip down memory lane and bring one back!" says Adam Biehl, senior vice president, and general manager at Hasbro, in a press release.

You may remember the thimble, wheelbarrow, and boot were voted off Monopoly island in 2017, replaced by the penguin, T-rex and rubber ducky.

Monopoly was derived from "The Landlords Game" by Charles Darrow in the 1930s who then sold it to Parker Brothers and retired a millionaire. He could have owned both Boardwalk and Park Place with hotels with all that money! Who knows? Maybe he's the person the little round guy on all the cards is patterned after. He may even have won second prize in a beauty contest.

But since Monopoly is based on the streets of Atlantic City, I'm thinking if you're going to add tokens to this great game, they should be "Jersey" tokens, or at least Atlantic City tokens. Maybe one could be a White House Italian Sub or maybe a "Diving Horse," but at least something Jersey.

So I asked my audience and here's what we came up with

Scott Ricigliano

Exit sign

Seaside Heights Exit Sign on Google Maps Seaside Heights Exit Sign on Google Maps loading...

Kevin Kearney

A beach tag

Carlo Bellario

A slice of pizza

Tim Aanensen

A Jersey tomato!

Bob O'Brien Leszczak

A construction crane and/or orange traffic cones

Source Adobe Stock by ARHIT Source Adobe Stock by ARHIT loading...

Tim Devine

Tollbooth

Garden State Parkway on Google Maps Garden State Parkway on Google Maps loading...

Rich Carucci

A Middle Finger

Steven Keller

Jersey Devil

Getty Images/ ThinkStock Getty Images/ ThinkStock loading...

Robert Leonetti

Beach umbrella

Source Adobe Stock By: Martina Source Adobe Stock By: Martina loading...

Rich Ross

Lucy the Elephant

Joe Kasper

Ear of corn

Chris Curtis

A Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese Sandwich.

By EzumeImages By EzumeImages loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.