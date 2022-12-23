These NJ grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve

(Photo: Freestocks, Unsplash)

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays (and does anyone use the word "bustle" without the word "hustle?"), we can all be caught short.

In all the last-minute holiday shopping, you might find yourself suddenly realizing the day before Christmas you forgot the basics for your children like milk or eggs. Or fell short on the grocery list for the holiday feast. Remember the line in The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping”…”you mean forgot cranberries, too?”

Not to fear. Many grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve, but often with reduced hours.

Here’s a list of stores that should be open in the Garden State and their expected hours, but always check with your individual location before heading over in case their hours are different.

Acme
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aldi
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foodtown
Stores vary by location

Lidl
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sam’s Club
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ShopRite
Stores vary by location

Stop & Shop
Closing at 6 p.m.

Target
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trader Joe’s
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wegmans
6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

