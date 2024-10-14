These NJ grocery stores are hiring on October 19

Being out of work is tough. Being out of work when you hear talking heads on television saying the economy is improving and that the United States added 254,000 new jobs last month is even tougher.

It doesn’t matter that it dropped the unemployment rate to 4.1%. When you’re out of work, that’s the only thing that counts.

If you’ve been stung by unemployment and you’re looking, you should know there’s an enormous multi-state job fair coming up by Wakefern Food Corp. They are a corporate giant owning several grocery store chains under various brands. They own ShopRite, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, Price Rite Marketplace, and The Fresh Grocer.

Antonio_Diaz Antonio_Diaz loading...

All these places are hiring, and walk-up job fairs are being held at locations throughout New Jersey and far beyond. All on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., not only will the jobs fairs be at New Jersey locations but also in Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland. In most cases, you can get an immediate interview.

Depending on the location, there will be full-time and part-time positions and management slots to fill. They’ll be looking for everything from stocking clerks to perishable food handlers and many other positions.

Woman working as a cashier in a supermarket. She is smiling at the customer. jacoblund loading...

Again, it’s Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and better details, here are websites for the stores in which you may be interested.

ShopRite:

Price Rite:

The Fresh Grocer:

Gourmet Garage:

Fairway Market:

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈