These New Jersey cities are huge party spots for business trips

Let’s be honest, traveling for business isn’t necessarily all work… some “play” tends to factor into the trip. Going out after all the meetings or conferences isn’t necessarily unheard of.

There are some destinations that are bigger party hotspots for traveling employees than others in the U.S.

The financial media company Market Beat polled thousands of business executives to find out which cities across the country are conveniently close to popular nightlife spots.

Three of the biggest hotspots are located right here in the Garden State, according to the study.

Where business travelers unwind in New Jersey

Atlantic City

Known for its hospitality, gaming, and real estate industries, Atlantic City’s Marina District caters to business travelers looking for upscale networking opportunities. Executives gather at The Chart House for steak and seafood, and enjoy premium whiskey at Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse.

Hoboken

With its proximity to New York City’s financial district, Hoboken attracts executives in finance, media, and technology looking for a scenic yet sophisticated post-work destination.

The Hoboken Waterfront offers high-end venues like The W Hotel’s Lulu’s, a rooftop bar with skyline views, classic cocktail lounges like The Stewed Cow, and waterfront dining at Halifax, where power dinners come with breathtaking views of Manhattan.

Princeton

As a hub for higher education, pharmaceuticals, and venture capital, Princeton’s business scene thrives in Palmer Square.

Professionals unwind with wine tastings at Mediterra Restaurant & Taverna, sip craft cocktails at The Peacock Inn, or enjoy fine dining at Elements, an intimate restaurant perfect for sealing deals in a refined atmosphere.

Don’t worry, executives traveling to the Garden State, we won’t tell your significant other that the “important business trip” contains a fair amount of time partying. Heck, what better place to do it than New Jersey?

