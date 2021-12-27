These lines were common all over New Jersey (Opinion)

We have a tradition every Christmas morning of going to one of the very few diners that are open in the area. They’re usually run by people who don’t celebrate Christmas and don’t mind the extra business. So, I found one that was pretty close that said they were open according to their listing online.

Well, when we got across the highway from the diner, we saw a long line of cars stretching down Route 73. I thought "Oh God, I’m not waiting in line to have breakfast". There were enough lines in 2021 and I didn’t need another one on Christmas morning.

When we made the U-turn on the highway (legally of course) we noticed the line was not for the diner. It was for a testing site that was right next to the diner.

Dennis Malloy Photo

I had to pull around 30 cars to get into the parking lot. People thought I was cutting in line to get ahead in the testing line but I just wanted to get to the diner!

The diner happened to be closed, so we went elsewhere. But when we realized what was going on, we looked at each other in amazement that so many people would do such a thing just to have a dinner with family.

We have a rule if you don’t feel well and you’re carrying something you think might be contagious whatever it is...stay home. We'll see you next time.

Dennis Malloy Photo

But if you feel fine, don’t let the media scare you into thinking the bogeyman is in your coat pocket and you’re going to give it to grandma and kill her. Almost two years into this “thing“ and the panic is still more virulent than the virus.

Maybe if doctors and hospitals were allowed to freely prescribe therapeutics that they think work, then people would be more at ease knowing they have options. But they don’t. And we don’t. So, this is what we have. Lines to get tested to see if you’re not gonna kill grandma when you go to Christmas dinner.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

