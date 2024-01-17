These four NJ counties have average home values of $600k

New Jersey’s housing market has been crazy for a while, and it will probably always be given the limited space (and inventory) in the state.

New Jersey's real estate market is diverse and influenced by factors such as location, proximity to urban centers, and neighborhood amenities. Home values in New Jersey can vary significantly from one region to another. Generally, the state has experienced a dynamic housing market, balancing suburban living with convenient access to major metropolitan areas like New York City and Philadelphia.

Northern New Jersey, particularly counties closer to New York City, tends to have higher home values due to its commuter-friendly nature and access to employment opportunities. Towns with well-regarded school districts and desirable amenities often command higher prices.

In contrast, Southern New Jersey may feature a more varied market with a mix of urban, suburban, and rural communities.

Historically, New Jersey has seen steady appreciation in home values, but like many areas, it's subject to economic trends and market conditions. The state's proximity to major economic hubs contributes to its resilience in the real estate sector.

Factors such as transportation infrastructure, local job markets, and community development initiatives play vital roles in shaping home values. Additionally, the state's coastal areas, with their scenic beauty and access to beaches, can influence the real estate market.

According to Zillow, and reported by NJ.com, home values increased in every New Jersey county in Nov., year to year.

Statewide, the typical home value was $495,469 in November. Nationwide, home values sat at $346,048, according to the data.

The biggest gains were seen in Mercer, Camden, and Atlantic counties, with an appreciation of at least 10%.

Four counties in New Jersey boast an average home value of at least $600k; the four are:

If you’re keeping score, Cape May has the highest home value at $681,013.

