These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State.

The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its COVID-19 job losses for the first time in August.

There is no doubt that people are back to work in New Jersey, but while some have been trying to prop up small businesses in the state, others may prefer seeking larger ponds.

Cumberland, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Morris counties, at the very least, maintain their own largest employer lists.

At the statewide level, New Jersey Business Magazine took a look last month at more than a dozen companies that employ the largest numbers of people here (not including the colleges, universities, and nonprofits that also sometimes crack these types of rankings).

Companies that are headquartered in New Jersey are denoted with an asterisk (*).

Amazon

About 50,000 employees in New Jersey

Wakefern Food Corp.* (ShopRite)

36,409 employees in New Jersey. Headquartered in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge.

Walmart

23,799 employees in New Jersey

UPS

19,826 employees in New Jersey

Johnson & Johnson

15,900 employees in New Jersey. Headquartered in New Brunswick.

PSEG

12,500 employees in New Jersey. Headquartered in Newark.

Bank of America

11,000 employees in New Jersey

Caesars Entertainment

7,142 employees in New Jersey. Headquartered in Atlantic City.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

4,289 employees (all in New Jersey). Headquartered in Atlantic City.

Tata Consultancy Services

3,700 employees in New Jersey. Offices in New Jersey.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

3,696 NJ employees. Headquartered in Atlantic City.

Valley National Bank

1,999 employees in New Jersey. Headquartered in Wayne.

JCP&L (division of FirstEnergy Corp. based in Ohio)*

1,500 employees (all in New Jersey). New Jersey offices in Holmdel.

