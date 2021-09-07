Forbes says these are New Jersey’s best employers

Financial news website Forbes.com, along with Statista, compiled a list of the best employers in each of the fifty states. They surveyed 80,000 employees with companies of at least 500 workers, asking them to rank their companies on criteria including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

The companies in New Jersey that scored the highest were:

Hard Rock International PSEG Microsoft Apple Barclay’s Merck & Co. Costco Wholesale IBM Princeton University Wegman’s Food Markets Whole Foods Markets Johnson & Johnson Lockheed Martin Educational Testing Service JLL Nike Michael’s Stores Morgan Stanley Selective Insurance Bank of America Cherry Hill Public Schools TD Bank Inspira Health Network New Jersey Transit NJM Insurance Group

While there are globally recognized brands on the list, it’s nice to see local employers holding their own. It’s not just the big boys who work to keep their employees, its businesses like Princeton University or the Cherry Hill Public School District, as well.

The complete list is here.

Nationally, Target and the U.S. Postal Service appeared on the Forbes list of top employers in 32 states, tied for the most among any employers.

Bank of America, Home Depot and the U.S. Department of Defense are ranked in 29 states, Walmart in 27, FedEx in 26 and UPS in 25.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

