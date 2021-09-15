NJ Transit is one of America’s top employers for 2021

For the second time in three years, New Jersey Transit has been named one of America's Best Employers By State 2021 list.

More than 1,300 employers made Forbes' final list. Of them, only 90 New Jersey organizations were included in the annual top pick ranking.

About 80,000 Americans were surveyed and were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria including safety in the work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.

In 2018, NJ TRANSIT was named one of the country's top 500 employer in Forbes' America's Best Employers 2018 list.

Gov. Phil Murphy was very proud of the honor saying "I am proud to see our efforts continuing to pay off and I congratulate Kevin and the NJ TRANSIT team on this important recognition."

NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett said The Forbes distinction helps validate all the hard work his staff has done. "I am very proud that for the second time since 2018, Forbes has recognized our efforts to create a culture of excellence at NJ TRANSIT, along with our providing a stimulating, supportive and inclusive working environment for our nearly 12,000 employees," he said.

NJ TRANSIT ranked 24th on Forbes list of Best Employers in New Jersey.

Other New Jersey companies that made Forbes' America's Best Employers list include PSEG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inspira Health Network, Rutgers University and Princeton University.

To see a complete list visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#77e4a4ad487a