New hire-on-the-spot job fair for Union County residents

Looking for a job and live in Union County?

The next hire-on-the-spot job fair for Union County residents is Tuesday, Oct. 5. The job fair will be held at the Center Court of the Jersey Gardens Mall at 651 Kapkowski Court in Elizabeth from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

"These job fairs are part of our efforts to ensure that qualified Union County job seekers can connect with the right employers more quickly and effectively. We encourage everyone to come and participate," said Union County Commissioner Chairman Alexander Mirabella.

Some firms that will be on hand looking to hire qualified employees include Ralph Lauren, Nike, Bed Bath and Beyond, Adidas, Marshalls and Kate Spade.

Job seekers must pre-register using the online form at https://ucnj.org/dhs/2021-job-fair/. Attendees should dress appropriately for interviews and brings copies of their resumes with them.

Vendors should also pre-register. Tables, chairs, table cloths and water will be provided. There will also be a private interviewing area available.

Masks are optional for fully COVID-19 vaccinated job fair attendees. Unvaccinated attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

For questions, please call 1-888-845-3434.

The job fair is being sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners, Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, American Job Center and the Mills at Jersey Gardens.