These are New Jersey’s safest cities

Every year a home security company, Safewise, puts out its list of safest cities and ranks them for each state.

They use a variety of criteria, but the bulk of the data comes from the FBI's crime reports, using: voluntary, self-reported information that cities and jurisdictions across the country report through the FBI Summary Reporting System (SRS) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Rankings are based on both violent and property crime numbers. We looked at the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft).

In New Jersey, 244 cities met the population and reporting requirements to be included in the list. Some interesting findings:

Only 10 of the safest cities reported violent crime numbers in the double-digits, with none reporting more than 27.

7 of the safest cities reported 0 violent crimes, and 47 reported 0 murders.

48 cities (96%) reported fewer than 1 violent crime per 1,000 people.

No city reported more than 5.5 property crimes per 1,000—that’s less than half the state rate

The average median household income among the safest cities is $124,565—nearly double the national median household income of $67,521. New Jersey’s median household income is $85,239.

All that being said, what are the safest cities in New Jersey, according to Safewise.com?

Sparta Ringwood Hasbrouck Heights River Vale Berkeley Heights Monroe, Middlesex County Wanaque Bernards Jefferson Robbinsville​

For the complete list and full methodology, go here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

