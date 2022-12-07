These are New Jersey’s priciest ZIP codes

Every year, a company called Property Shark ranks the most expensive ZIP codes in the country based on the median price of residential real estate transactions for the previous year. They then narrow it down to the 100 (actually 128 this year to account for ties) most expensive ZIP codes.

New Jersey placed five zips on the list…and you probably won’t be surprised at which towns they are in.

We do, however, have a new champion for the state: Deal.

The Monmouth County town (07723) had a median house price of $2.3 million, ranking it #58 in the country, overtaking the zip that had been #1 in the state for six years: Alpine (07620). The Bergen County borough had a median sale price of $2.18 million and it dropped to 66th nationally.

Coin money and house model on wooden background , Finance and banking concept.

Next is Avalon; the seashore resort in Cape May County (08202) has a median home sale price of $2 million, an increase of 20% over last year. The buying frenzy apparently in the region helped push up prices. It ranked at #82, a full 10 spots higher than last year.

The final zip code in the top 100 is another town traditionally associated with the rich: Short Hills (07078), with a median sale price of $1.825 million, it was #95 nationally.

The next priciest ZIP codes in New Jersey that didn’t make the top 100 in the country were:

Stone Harbor (08247))

Mantoloking (08738)

New Vernon (07976)

Rumson (07760)

Allenhurst (07711)

Beach Haven (08008)

The priciest ZIP code in America is in Atherton, in San Mateo County, CA (94027) with a median home price of a cool $7.9 million.

