These are New Jersey’s healthiest counties

Every year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation release a report called County Health Rankings and Roadmap. It takes into consideration things like length of life, quality of life, health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and economic factors to compile the rankings.

According to those metrics, Morris is New Jersey’s healthiest county; here is the full list:

  • 1

    Morris County

  • 2

    Hunterdon County

  • 3

    Somerset County

  • 4

    Bergen County

  • 5

    Middlesex County

  • 6

    Monmouth County

  • 7

    Sussex County

  • 8

    Union County

  • 9

    Hudson County

  • 10

    Ocean County

  • 11

    Warren County

  • 12

    Mercer County

  • 13

    Burlington County

  • 14

    Passaic County

  • 15

    Gloucester County

  • 16

    Cape May County

  • 17

    Essex County

  • 18

    Atlantic County

  • 19

    Camden County

  • 20

    Salem County

  • 21

    Cumberland County

As pointed out on MyCentralJersey.com, New Jersey’s wealthiest counties are also its healthiest; Hunterdon has the highest median income in the state, followed by Somerset and Morris. The southern counties account for six of the seven least healthiest.

Some of the things that separate the counties are rates of obesity, access to health care, smoking rates, incidents of DUI, obesity rates, sexually transmitted diseases, physical inactivity, sufficient sleep, diabetes, and mental distress, among others. I know you’re wondering ... Essex County has the highest rate of sexually transmitted disease, followed closely by Camden, Cumberland, and Passaic. Salem and Cumberland Counties had the highest rates of adult obesity.

For a complete ranking of the counties, along with breakdowns of the various factors, it can be found here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

