These are New Jersey’s healthiest counties
Every year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation release a report called County Health Rankings and Roadmap. It takes into consideration things like length of life, quality of life, health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and economic factors to compile the rankings.
According to those metrics, Morris is New Jersey’s healthiest county; here is the full list:
- 1
Morris County
- 2
Hunterdon County
- 3
Somerset County
- 4
Bergen County
- 5
Middlesex County
- 6
Monmouth County
- 7
Sussex County
- 8
Union County
- 9
Hudson County
- 10
Ocean County
- 11
Warren County
- 12
Mercer County
- 13
Burlington County
- 14
Passaic County
- 15
Gloucester County
- 16
Cape May County
- 17
Essex County
- 18
Atlantic County
- 19
Camden County
- 20
Salem County
- 21
Cumberland County