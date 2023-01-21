These are New Jersey’s best winter destinations

Now that football season is winding down and most hard core football fans take a look around and realize that they live in a house with their family, it’s time to get off the bark o lounger and get out. With that said here are two great places to go this winter.

24/7 Tempo recently put out a list of the best winter destination in every state. They did some comprehensive research calling on resources like U.S. News & World Report, National Geographic, Conde Nest Traveler, USA Today and Reader's Digest to name just a few. The results of their research came up with Lambertville as the best winter destination here in New Jersey.

Lambertville, NJ Courtesy Google Maps Lambertville, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

The researchers picked Lambertville for their quaint town-like atmosphere with great restaurants and stores.

I always like Lambertville in the winter as it reminds of a scene in a Dickens novel. They do have great restaurants and it’s easy to navigate through the town to shop and be entertained. It’s definitely a great place to go especially with the family. A nice afternoon on a weekend can be spent in Lambertville.

I agree with the researcher’s findings although I have another New Jersey destination that I like to go to in the winter and that’s Cape May.

(Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash) (Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash) loading...

You can get out and enjoy one of the best winter destinations on the East Coast, beautiful Cape May.

This year Cape May and its winter activities are almost at full strength and they are definitely worth the trip as they have a full menu of things to do for the family and romantic getaways.

I’ve been down to Cape May in the winter many times and I thoroughly enjoyed it. They literally turned the most iconic seashore destination in America into a Currier & Ives holiday card or lithograph.

Cape May makes a great effort in promoting winter activities and The Congress Hotel, one of my favorites is a great place to stay, which is nice to see from a “summer destination”

If you’re not into traveling and want to stay local enjoy these winter destinations right here in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

PICTURES: Look Inside Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton's surprisingly humble former home in Nashville has finally sold, after many years on and off the market. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, purchased the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in 1980, and they owned it until 1996. It's been on and off the market for 12 years, finally selling for $849,000 in December of 2021.