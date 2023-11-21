These are among NJ’s highest paying jobs right now

Did you hear the crazy news of how much you now have to earn to be able to afford to own a home? Try $107,000 annually.

A lot of people with respectable careers are being priced out of home ownership in an already expensive place like New Jersey. Think about this. Imagine being a radiologist, or a chief of police, or an investment banker with an average salary in a one-income household and still unable to purchase a home.

That’s the reality.

Because as respectable as those careers are, according to data from within the past year from indeed.com all those jobs on average earn less than $107,000.

The sad reality is almost anything you do for a living in a place like the Garden State the pay is never enough. Unless you’re Phil and Tammy Murphy coasting on Goldman Sachs money, you are hurting.

The following list is the average annual salary specifically in New Jersey for various jobs. See if yours is on the list and if you’re above or below average.

Prepare for the future. Time is money concept. Kwun Kau Tam loading...

Revenue analyst

$63,396

Purchasing manager

$66,515

Sales rep

$66,709

Epidemiologist

$71.653

Superintendent

$72,019

Smiling teacher standing in classroom Szepy loading...

Network administrator

$72,218

Financial advisor

$74,879

Chemist

$75,628

Chiropractor

$76,229

Chiropractor stretches female patient neck muscles Jovanmandic loading...

Radiologist

$76,395

Distribution manager

$76,823

Detective

$81,607

Chief of Police

$82,310

Attorney

$83,590

Lawyer or judge gavel with balance handshake sabthai loading...

Application developer

$85,011

Full-stack developer

$91,932

Litigation manager

$93,444

Economic analyst

$93,558

Investment banker

$96,000

Deagreez Deagreez loading...

Product engineer

$100,978

Sales director

$101,289

Mathematician

$103,223

Advertising director

$103,377

Director of Human Resources

$104,438

Betul Aktas Betul Aktas loading...

Chemical engineer

$105,943

Chief information officer

$109,768

Head of security

$111,538

Director of quality assurance

$113,995

Infrastructure manager

$119,801

Podiatrist

$124,642

Statistician

$134,370

Jirapong Manustrong Jirapong Manustrong loading...

Corporate development manager

$141,122

Regulatory affairs manager

$150,109

Vice president of product management

$188,820

Chief legal officer

$189,040

Vice president of global supply chain

$195,241

Law partner

$220,224

Ngampol Thongsai Ngampol Thongsai loading...

Rheumatologist

$233,081

Neurologist

$238,076

Nephrologist

$238,468

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district. Gallery Credit: Sergio Bichao/New Jersey 101.5

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.