These are among NJ’s highest paying jobs right now
Did you hear the crazy news of how much you now have to earn to be able to afford to own a home? Try $107,000 annually.
A lot of people with respectable careers are being priced out of home ownership in an already expensive place like New Jersey. Think about this. Imagine being a radiologist, or a chief of police, or an investment banker with an average salary in a one-income household and still unable to purchase a home.
That’s the reality.
Because as respectable as those careers are, according to data from within the past year from indeed.com all those jobs on average earn less than $107,000.
The sad reality is almost anything you do for a living in a place like the Garden State the pay is never enough. Unless you’re Phil and Tammy Murphy coasting on Goldman Sachs money, you are hurting.
The following list is the average annual salary specifically in New Jersey for various jobs. See if yours is on the list and if you’re above or below average.
Revenue analyst
$63,396
Purchasing manager
$66,515
Sales rep
$66,709
Epidemiologist
$71.653
Superintendent
$72,019
Network administrator
$72,218
Financial advisor
$74,879
Chemist
$75,628
Chiropractor
$76,229
Radiologist
$76,395
Distribution manager
$76,823
Detective
$81,607
Chief of Police
$82,310
Attorney
$83,590
Application developer
$85,011
Full-stack developer
$91,932
Litigation manager
$93,444
Economic analyst
$93,558
Investment banker
$96,000
Product engineer
$100,978
Sales director
$101,289
Mathematician
$103,223
Advertising director
$103,377
Director of Human Resources
$104,438
Chemical engineer
$105,943
Chief information officer
$109,768
Head of security
$111,538
Director of quality assurance
$113,995
Infrastructure manager
$119,801
Podiatrist
$124,642
Statistician
$134,370
Corporate development manager
$141,122
Regulatory affairs manager
$150,109
Vice president of product management
$188,820
Chief legal officer
$189,040
Vice president of global supply chain
$195,241
Law partner
$220,224
Rheumatologist
$233,081
Neurologist
$238,076
Nephrologist
$238,468
