Are you breaking the law every time you purchase a pumpkin?

A Twitter post on Oct. 15 by the state Division of Taxation reminded Garden State consumers that pumpkins used for decoration are subject to the state's sales tax — 6.625%. But no tax must be paid for pumpkins used as food or in food preparation.

This raised the question: What exactly are we taxed on when shopping at the local market or department store? The state actually lays out, quite clearly, which items are subject to the state sales tax, and which are exempt, in its New Jersey Sales Tax Guide.

Most food sold as grocery items, along with most clothing and footwear, are not taxable in New Jersey. The same goes for prescription and over-the-counter drugs, and disposable paper products — in most cases.

There are few items — like pumpkins — that can be confusing.

For example, regular sweetened ice tea is taxed. But unsweetened ice tea is not.

Lemonade is taxed. But not the kind that comes in powder.

Chocolate chips are taxed. But the bitter, unsweetened kind are not.

If you buy already-popped pop corn, you'll pay tax. Want to avoid it? Buy the kind you pop at home.

Supermarket/Drugstore items

Most food and drink purchased at these establishments, along with dietary supplements, are not subject to sales tax. Candy and soft drinks, though, are taxable. Most household and toiletry items appear to be taxable as well.

Here's a list of TAXABLE items you may encounter on your weekly trip to the store:

Acne products — cleansers or soaps (creams or lotions are exempt)

Air fresheners

Alcoholic beverages

Aluminum foil

Ammonia

Antiperspirants, deodorants

Baby bath soaps, lotions, powder, shampoos

Bags (Plastic, cloth)

Baking cups — foil (paper cups for household use are exempt)

Balloons

Bandages/Band Aids

Bar mixes — sweetened (unsweetened mixes are exempt)

Bath beads, oils, sachets

Bathroom cleaners

Batteries

Bed linens

Bird food

Blankets (except for baby receiving blankets)

Bleach

Books (except certain textbooks)

Bottled water — sweetened (unsweetened is exempt)

Breast cream

Breath freshener

Bubble bath

Calling cards (the initial sale and additional minutes)

Candy (unless it contains flour or requires refrigeration)

Canes

Car wash and wax

Carpet cleaners

Carpet deodorizers

Cat food

CDs, Cassettes, DVDs

Chewing gum

Chewing tobacco

Chocolate chips — sweetened (unsweetened chips are exempt)

Christmas trees

Christmas tree skirts

Cigarettes/filters/papers

Cigars

Cleaning liquids, powders

Clotheslines

Clothespins

Coffee pot cleaners

Combs

Condoms

Confections

Contact lens cleaner, care products

Copper cleaner

Corn and callus pads

Cosmetics

Cotton balls

Crepe paper

Crutches (unless sold pursuant to doctor's prescription)

Cups — plastic, foam (paper cups, for household use, are exempt)

Cuticle remover

Dandruff/Seborrhea shampoo

Decorations

Dental floss

Dental rinse

Denture adhesives, preparations

Depilatories

Detergents

Dinnerware — plastic, foam (paper items, for household use, are exempt)

Disinfectants

Dog food

Doilies

Douches — cleaning, deodorizing (antiseptic/anti-infectious are exempt)

Drain openers, cleaners

Drawer liners

Dyes

Electrical supplies

Epsom salt — garden use (medical use is exempt)

Eyeglass cleaner tissues

Fabric softeners

Fiberglass cleaner

Film, film processing

First Aid kits

Fishing bait

Flags (for all except NJ and US)

Flashlights

Flatware

Flea collars

Floor cleaners, coverings, wax

Furniture/polishes and cleansers

Garbage bags, pails

Garden supplies

Gatorade

Gift wrap, bows, boxes, tags

Greeting cards

Conditioners/Shampoos

Halloween masks

Hand cleaners, lotion

Health/Fitness equipment (weights, exercise balls, etc.)

Ice buckets

Ice cream comes

Iced tea — liquid, sweetened (unsweetened liquid, and all powdered, are exempt)

Insecticides, repellents

Jewelry cleaners

Juice drinks (containing 50% or less juice)

Keys

Lawn bags

Lemonade — liquid (powdered is exempt)

Light bulbs

Liners for garbage cans or shelves

Lint removers

Lipstick

Lunch bags — plastic (paper lunch bags, for household use, are exempt)

Lye

Magazines (sold as single copies)

Makeup/remover

Marshmallows

Matches

Medal cleaners and polishes

Mildew remover

Mops

Mouthwash

Nail-biting deterrents

Nail polish/remover

Nicotine gum, patch

Nursing bottles, nipples

Oven cleaners

Ovulation testing kits

Paint remover

Paper towels

Pet foods, medicine, shampoo, supplies

Pillows

Place mats — cloth and plastic (paper mats, for households use, are exempt)

Plants

Plastic wrap

Popcorn — popped, sweetener added (unpopped is exempt)

Sweetened beverages (containing no milk products and 50% or less juice)

Pregnancy testing kits

Pumpkins — used for decoration (if used for food, exempt)

Rock salt

Scouring pads

Seeds

Shaving cream

Shoe polish

Shower caps

Soap

Sparklers and other non-aerial fireworks

Sponges

Static remover

Stationery

Steel wool

Stirrers

Straws — plastic (paper straws, for household use, are exempt)

Sunglasses

Sunscreens

Table covers — plastic (paper covers, for household use, are exempt)

Tape

Tobacco

Toilet bowl cleaners, deodorizers

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toothpicks

Towels — cloth

Wheelchairs (unless sold pursuant to doctor's prescription)

Wigs

Window cleaning liquids

Windshield washer solution

Wrapping paper

Clothing and footwear

Only specific categories of clothing and footwear are taxable. They include: fur clothing; accessories or equipment; and sport or recreational equipment.

From cap to shoes, as long as they're not made of fur, your clothing receipts are most likely free from a sales tax charge. Items such as bathing suits, belts, coats and gloves are exempt.

Sport or recreational equipment that's only worn for that reason, and not to perform a job, is taxable. These items include cleats, ice skates, mouth guards, shoulder pads, scuba masks and wetsuits. Exempt items include athletic supporters, jogging or running shoes and ski masks.

The rules

By law, if no sales tax is paid on a taxable item, the purchaser owes that money to the state of New Jersey.

This is most likely to occur in connection with purchases made outside New Jersey's borders. If you buy an item in a different state, that would be taxed here but is not taxed there, or is taxed at a lower rate, you're technically on the hook in New Jersey for the difference between the two rates. This is known as a "use tax," which is the same rate as the sales tax rate.

