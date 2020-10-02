Anyone who loves Instagram as much as I do knows who their favorites are and is probably vaguely aware of how much money they make her post. But did it ever occur to you that some of your furry friends are also raking in the dough with their Instagram pages?

I have to be honest. The only animal I follow on Instagram is my son’s cat, and even that I find extremely boring. I’m not one of those people who is charmed by the antics of critters. But I did take a peek at @zooarcade when Pat, its curator, called in Thursday. It’s a cooking show that he performs with his pet skunk, Atari.

Not my cup of tea.

Onbuy.com’s latest research reveals the worlds highest paid Instagram animals.Here’s how they calculated. They Multiplied the potential earnings per post by the number of working days in 2020 (262) then divided the total by the average estimated US salary (49,764). To figure out how much an influencer might make if they posted one picture per working day.

Granted, it might not be the most accurate formula but still.... One of the highest earners is Jiffpom, a tiny Pomeranian who could potentially earn $7.4 million a year, which Onbuy.com figures is about 125 times the average US salary.

Some of the other high-earning furry friends mentioned in this study are nala_cat, itsdougthepug, juniperfoxx and Pumpkin the Raccoon. Other types of animals that are currently raking it in on Instagram are marmosets, squirrels, pigs and toads. So if you’re not satisfied with your own paycheck and you have an adorable animal, consider signing them up for the ‘gram. You never know.

