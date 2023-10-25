These 8 New Jersey towns rank among the nation’s highest home values

The real estate site Zillow.com crunched some interesting numbers for August. They determined from data what places across the entire country had the highest typical home values.

Where do you think of when you picture homes worth millions? Probably places like Beverly Hills, California and that hot 90210 ZIP code. Maybe Aspen, Colorado. Or perhaps Miami Beach where a home is typically well over $5 million.

Their research came up with a list of the top 150 most expensive for home values in the United States. New Jersey landed on this list 8 times.

Here’s where.

Deal

The town of Deal in Monmouth County landed at 28 nationally, which also means it’s number 1 in New Jersey. The shore town had a typical home value of $3,371,057. That puts it even above Malibu, California. (Sorry Barbie and Ken, but you’re still Kenough!) And even above Alpine, New Jersey where the famous live.

Alpine

Number 2 in New Jersey and number 50 nationally, this Bergen County town has a typical home value of $2,745,352. It’s been home to MLB players like Gary Sheffield and CC Sabathia, comics like Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, singers like Stevie Wonder and Lil’ Kim.

Avalon

Representing Cape May County Avalon found its way into the national top 150 at 62nd place. Typical home value there is $2,444,514. And typical celebrity sighting is Anne Hathaway.

Stone Harbor

Also from Cape May County and just to the south is Stone Harbor at 79. $2,318,889 is this town’s typical home value.

Mantoloking

Ocean County’s Mantoloking landed at 132 nationally for highest typical home value, where it is $1,898,828. Oh sure, if you can put up with all that natural beauty and centrally located between happening shore towns like Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights.

Short Hills

Finally back inland and if you don’t know much about Short Hills you at least have heard of the insanely posh mall. This tony Essex County town takes 136 on the list with a typical home value of $1,886,007.

Allenhurst

This Monmouth County gem’s typical home value in August stood at $1,879,706 placing them at 138 of the top 150.

Sea Girt

Finally, at 140, is Sea Girt. $1,872,387 is this Monmouth County town’s typical home value. If there’s one takeaway from this list, it’s the shore dominates expensive homes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

