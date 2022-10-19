These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit

I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State.

My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!

That said, I am making the effort to get to all the restaurants around the Garden State that our listeners say you simply can't miss.

Earlier in the week, I listed the best pasta places and restaurants to hit at the shore.

Today, I thought we'd spotlight South Jersey and a list of a few of the listeners' faves.

I can personally vouch for Graziano's in Chesilhurst having been there a few times with our good friends Steve and Tami from Dylan's RV!

Graziano's Ristoranti (Google Earth) Graziano's Ristoranti (Google Earth) loading...

Here are a few more that our listeners thought you can't miss.

I have a plan to hit Evergreen Dairy Bar soon as they also have a car show in their lot every week and we may be organizing an event around that.

Until then, check out these places and give 'em your business. If you have a business, you'd like to recommend to our largest-in-the-state audience please send me a note through the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Femmina Italian Grill - Medford, NJ

Pie Lady Cafe - Moorsetown, NJ

Evergreen Dairy Bar - Southampton, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

