These 5 ‘Nepo Babies’ have famous New Jersey parents

Lots of New Jersey celebrities went on to have kids with successful careers. Does the term "Nepo Baby" apply to them?

"Nepo Babies" is the latest term taking over pop culture. But what does it mean? The term is short for nepotism baby. According to Today, a nepo baby is:

...the child of an actor, musician, producer or other industry insider who has likely benefitted from their parents’ fame or connections while launching their own career.

You can argue that nepo babies have been around since the dawn of Hollywood. Just look at the Fonda family, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ben Stiller, for example. But, for some reason, we as a society have become obsessed with them over the past couple of years. Stars like Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin (daughter of Stephen Baldwin), Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), and Colin Hanks (son of Tom Hanks) have all generated huge followings.

Hailey Bieber has been embracing her new title. She was spotted wearing a shirt that said Nepo Baby on it.

The term has been a little polarizing. Some people are annoyed these children have easily risen to success in their entertainment careers because of their last names. Others feel that having famous parents does help, but their talent ultimately matters.

I see both sides of the story. As someone who works in the industry, it is upsetting when some people get a head start on their careers because of their families. But, at the same time, you can't choose your parents. What do you think?

As you know, New Jersey is home to many famous celebrities. Many of them have successful children, who can be put in the nepo baby category.

