New Jersey’s most hated celebrities, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

Kim Kardashian is (unfortunately) back in the headlines after she reportedly caused damage to Marilyn Monroe's dress that she wore to the Met Gala.

This led to an hour-long discussion on New Jersey 101.5 about celebrities you can't stand.

I'll start with my choice since this started with Kim Kardashian. I have a personal beef with her half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Why? They took my and my sister's names and made them embarrassing.

That's right, we are also named Kylie and Kendall, and for the last decade or so, any time we introduce ourselves to someone the conversation immediately becomes about the Jenners. Let's call it like it is: they're not the greatest people to be associated with. I miss when Kylie Minogue was the only celebrity I was asked about.

Anyway, personal rant over, here are the celebrities callers suggested. Do you share New Jerseyans' hatred of these famous people?

Nicholas Cage

Kara in Berkley Heights thinks he way over-acts and sounds like he's always holding his nose.

Bill Cosby

Called in by Jimmy in Carteret, he's disliked Cosby since before anything came out about how problematic he is. Jimmy said Cosby wouldn't need to give him a drink to make him fall asleep, his stand-up acts alone have that effect.

Ouch!

Robert DeNiro

While I think we can all agree that DeNiro did some great acting in his younger years, Chris who called in while driving on the Turnpike thinks he's gotten way too political and arrogant in recent years.

Mark Wahlberg

Bob in Franklinville had a great suggestion with Wahlberg. From his blatant racism in his younger years, to his questionable comments about how he possibly could have prevented the 9/11 terror attacks, I'm not sure how this man hasn't been canceled.

Tom Cruise

Debbie in Bordentown draws the line at Scientology. She also doesn't care for how he seems to have chosen the cult over being a decent father.

Kelly Ripa

Kathy in PA considers her completely talentless and can't imagine how she has her own show.

Teresa Giudice

Donna wrote in on our app to air her grievances about the RHONJ star. Here's what she wrote:

I can't stand Theresa Giudice or her husband Joe because they are tax evading narcissists. I don't like any of those housewives of NJ, Atlanta, Orange County or anywhere else. Just like the Kardashians, I just don't know why people are interested in anything these housewives do or have.

She makes some good points.

So who of these celebrities is the most hated? Help us find out by taking our poll.

