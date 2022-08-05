These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)

It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.

All of a sudden I no longer feel the need to leave the state to have a great snack or meal out. That’s pretty exciting.

While some of these spots will be new to you, they’ve been tested and pre-loved by people in other areas. And if there’s a great eatery somewhere, we won’t be happy until there’s one within driving distance!

Here are some of the spots opening up new locations and being welcomed by New Jersey.

It’s about time! Central jersey needed another Cinnaholic so that it can be easily accessible to everyone. Its fifth location is opening this week in Metuchen. Cinnaholic will be having its grand opening where you can purchase cinnamon rolls for just $2. Almost anyone can have a taste of these delicious treats as there are plant-based, vegan and kosher cinnamon rolls in all ranges of fun flavors.

An upscale, modern diner, but with the booths and vibe just like the classic, Carnegie Diner finally brings its popularity from NYC to NJ.

This famous Manhattan diner will be opening its doors Aug. 18 and will feature every menu item diner lovers obsess over. If you are craving an over-the-top milkshake or maybe just a side of fries this will be the place for the comfort food you crave.

Yes, we have our share of salad spots here in New Jersey, but cult favorite Sweetgreen is spreading its wings across the state of New Jersey. Already in Hackensack and Jersey City, Sweetgreen is now arriving in Shrewsbury. The spot will have indoor and outdoor seating, however, and every meal purchased on opening day will result in a donation of one meal to a Monmouth county organization fighting food insecurity.

Which spot will you be visiting first?

BONUS: Here are some places that are always open:

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

