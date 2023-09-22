These 2 NJ malls are among the most profitable in the world

The idea that the mall is dead is one of the most sobering thoughts that I could have here in New Jersey. Like many of you, I grew up in the mall and so did my children so this to me is sad on so many levels.

We’ve all watched the malls across New Jersey, and the country morphed into something else. Vast entertainment, centers, and mini towns. Which to me is comforting.

I like to think that somehow the idea of the mall will always reinvent itself. And this mix of shopping and entertainment seems to be satisfying a lot of post-pandemic shoppers because, on a list of the most profitable malls in the world, New Jersey has two.

An article on Yahoo confirms this resurgence. They examined U.S. malls that use innovative approaches, such as introducing casinos, kid-friendly play areas, improved dining options, and even an American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park.

The result is a surge in foot traffic, breathing new life into these malls.

Then, they list the 16 most profitable malls in the world. Surprisingly, amongst luxury malls in Dubai and Australia, are two NJ entries:

Westfield Garden State Plaza and Short Hills Mall.

They go on to explain why these malls are still practically printing money.

Westfield Garden State Plaza is this colossal shopping center of over 2 million square feet, with a diverse array of over 300 stores, from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton to popular favorites like H&M and Adidas. The dining options cater to every palate, making it a go-to destination for a delightful shopping spree.

Then there's Short Hills Mall, in Short Hills. And as the kids like to say, if you know, you know. Known for its upscale shopping experience and sophistication, it boasts a carefully curated selection of luxury brands like Cartier, Chanel and Dior.

So, while the mall landscape may be changing, it's far from fading away. New Jersey still proudly hosts some of the world's premier malls, offering a blend of shopping and entertainment that continues to captivate the hearts of shoppers.

