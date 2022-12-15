These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone.
We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world.
There was no shortage of suggestions as you could imagine.
We are a very food centric state and just about everyone's got a favorite to offer up.
Any burger at White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack.
The mac n' cheese at the Manalapan Luncheonette in Manalapan.
Fried lobster at Howard's in Beach Haven Gardens.
Prime rib at Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant in Cape May.
Roasted corn on the cob appetizer at Undici in Rumson.
The Greek omelette at All Seasons Restaurant/Diner in Eatontown.
Tomato pie at Palermos in Bordentown.
Blueberry pancakes at The Red Barn in Hammonton.
Triple onion buffalo chicken at Mike's Chicken in Lakewood.
Stuffed artichokes at Jimmy's Italian Restaurant in Asbury Park.
Cheesesteak egg rolls at Its Nuts Restaurant in Titusville.
Delmonico steak at Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate.
Veal chop at Vic & Anthony's in Atlantic City.
Schnitzel & Spaetzle at Lefty's Tavern in Barnegat.
Braised pork shank at Cellar 335 in Jersey City.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
