These 10 towns have the most expensive homes in NJ

We all know that New Jersey is a state that boasts some of the most expensive homes in the country. From the sprawling estates in Alpine to the beachfront mansions in Spring Lake, New Jersey's real estate market is as diverse as it is pricey.

It's no secret that the cost of living in New Jersey is high, and the state's housing market is no exception.

But what makes these homes so expensive? Location, location, location! Many of New Jersey's most expensive homes are located in exclusive neighborhoods with stunning views, top-rated schools, and easy access to some of the state's most popular attractions.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023.

And they use the term here called typical home value. When a typical home price is in the several million dollar range, you’re talking about a VERY tiny town.

Keep in mind that these are price listings as of January 2023, and that was the year of the craziness in the real estate market where prices were increasing at a record pace. That’s why you’ll see that these homes seem way more expensive than they were over the past few years.

Here is the list of the top 10. Listed next to the name is the typical home price and then how much they’ve changed in the last year, and also in the last five years. Deal usually fights with North Jersey's Alpine as the place where the most expensive homes are. This year, Deal wins.

🏠 Deal $3,166,766 (typical home price)

🏠 Alpine $2,530,655

🏠 Avalon $2,327,792

🏠 Stone Harbor $2,158,379

🏠 Bay Head $1,814,425

🏠 Saddle River $1,802,042

🏠 Sea Girt $1,745,424

🏠 Short Hills $1,714,202

🏠 Mantoloking $1,701,001

🏠 Harvey Cedars $1,681,995

And to think, my parents thought they made a killing in 1998 when they sold their deal home for $400,000. Sigh.

